Tenino lets lead slip away in loss to Cedar Park Christian

Apr. 28—Box Score

At Tenino

EAGLES 6, BEAVERS 4

Cedar Park Chr.300 001 2 — 6

Tenino013 000 0 — 4

T90 Pitching — Knox 6.1 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 6 K; Strawn 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K Highlights — Vasser 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB, 2 R

The first and final innings cost the Tenino baseball team on Saturday, as the Beavers went down early and let a late lead slip away in a 6-4 loss to Cedar Park Christian.

The Eagles went up 3-0 in the top of the first, but the Beavers (14-5, 8-3 1A Evergreen) responded with one in the second and Michael Vasser hit a three-run home run in the third to give Tenino the lead.

Kellan Knox settled in on the mound after the three-spot in the first, but the Eagles were able to tie the game in the sixth and score two in the seventh to come away with the win.

Knox ended up going six and a third, allowing nine hits and six runs while walking three and striking out six.

Tenino will wrap up its league slate on Tuesday, when it hosts Elma.