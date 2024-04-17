Tenino dominates long-distance races in Forks

Apr. 16—Peter Hilton, Sevrin Mickelson, and Ronin Wachter-Parent earned victories for the Tenino track meet on Tuesday, as the Beavers competed in a P2BL meet in Forks.

The trio helped the Beavers dominate the long-distance races, as Hilton earned a victory in the 800 with a time of 2:22.48, and Mickelson won the 1600 in 5:34.36. Wachter-Parent won a tight race in the 3200, beating Ocosta's Osvaldo Guadalupe by two seconds with a mark of 13:37.27.

The Tenino boys and girls finished fourth in the team standings, as the boys tallied 49 points and the girls tallied 35.

Among the top finishers on the girls side was freshman Kendall Cox, who was the runner-up in both the 100 (:14.90) and 200 (:32.46), and she finished third in the 100 hurdles (:21.02).

Cox was also a part of the 4x100 relay team that finished second, as Cox, Baylee Ahrens, Kendall Bowe, and Maria Summers posted a time of 1:01.55.

The Beavers will head south on Friday, where they'll compete in the Kalama Twilight Invite.