Tenino boys secure senior night victory in league meet

Apr. 29—The Beavers pulled out all the stops on their final meet at Tenino High School as the boys group piled up 155 points to dispatch of the six-team field on Monday night in a league meet.

Morton-White Pass was second with 111 points while Toledo finished with 13 points.

Tenino's hurdle star Carson Schall set a new personal record in the 110 hurdles, winning the race in 15.37 seconds. That mark sits him as the fourth fastest amongst Class 1A competitors. Schall also set a new PR in the 300 hurdles in 43.21 seconds.

Ashton Moore triumphed in the high jump and long jump while Austin Johnson (200) and Parker Minerich (discus) also picked up wins. Those three plus Schall teamed up to win the 400 relay in 46.06 seconds.

Trist Von Bargen swept the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs for the Beavers. MWP's Noah Troy claimed the triple jump with a PR leap of 38-06 and ran the third leg on its winning 1,600 relay squad.

Clark Henderson was second in the 110 hurdles, but ran a new lifetime best of 15.84 seconds that puts him fourth in Class 2B. The Timberwolves had six events that finished second while Toledo's Adam Kruger was second in triple jump.

On the girls side, MWP clipped Tenino 124-119 to prevent a Beavers team title sweep while Toledo tallied 78 points to finish third.

The Timberwolves quartet of Charlari Madison, McKenzie Hope, Amy Martinez and Madyson Bryant won the 400 and 800 relays in 54.55 seconds and 1:55.25, respectively. What aided them to a win was the depth in other events.

MWP had two top-three finishers in the 100 and 200 plus at least one top-three placer in six other events. Tenino's Paisley Garcia cruised to wins in the 100 and 300 hurdles in season best times while Brynn Williams swept the distance events, including a PR in the 3,200 of 13:16.79.

Toledo's Onica Chase claimed the open 100 and 200 while Lyndzie Filla (javelin) and Jasmine Kemmerer (long jump) also won for the Riverhawks.