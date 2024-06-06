Tenino announces school Athletic Hall of Fame

Jun. 5—Tenino High School announced its inaugural Tenino Athletic Hall of Fame on Tuesday, and they are seeking community input for nominations.

"We want to honor the legacy our athletes, coaches and members of the community have left behind as they've participated and contributed to our sports programs," a school release said.

The release goes on to list three induction categories and criteria, including Individual Achievement, Lifetime Achievement, and Team.

Individuals can include a Tenino graduate who performed and lettered in a varsity sport, and nominees must be, or have been, "a credit to her/his family, country, community, and Tenino High School."

The Lifetime category includes coaches, pioneers, administrators, teachers, and/or major supporters of the Tenino athletic program. These candidates are not required to have attended Tenino High School.

A team must have represented Tenino at the State Tournament Level.

Nominees must be 10 or more years removed from the school, and all nominations should be submitted no later than Monday, June 17.

To submit a nominee, use the Nomination Form is available in the school release on teninoathletics.com, and it can also be found under the 'more' tab on that same website.

Learn more here: https://teninoathletics.com/2024/06/04/announcing-the-tenino-athletic-hall-of-fame-2024-nominations-due-june-17th/