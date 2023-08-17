Tenerife Fire Crews Battle 'Extremely Challenging' Wildfire in Steep Terrain

The island of Tenerife is facing “the most complex wildfire ever witnessed” in the Spanish archipelago, the president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, said at a press conference on Thursday, August 17.

Clavijo said that the night of August 16 to 17 proved “extremely challenging,” and that the “fear of losing control over the fire had become a reality.”

At least 7,600 people were under evacuation orders, according to officials.

This footage, tweeted by ATBRIF, shows firefighters in a mountainous area of Tenerife on Wednesday. Credit: ATBRIF via Storyful