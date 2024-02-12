Tending to injured surfers a labor of love for Satellite Beach native, ER doctor in Hawaii

Dr. Graham Clifford of Satellite Beach is now enjoying life on the North Shore of surfing-rich Hawaii with his wife and son, Gavin, 5. The former Satellite High basketball player has earned a spot in the rotation to treat the World Surf League's superstars, such as Kelly Slater, at the demanding Pipeline contest, if necessary, just a part of his profession to save lives.

Flip-flops, board shorts and a button-down floral shirt are not often associated with a physician's medical wardrobe.

Then again, Dr. Graham Clifford, at least for a few days in February, doesn't maintain his standard in-house hospital shift.

Instead, the Satellite Beach native is perched on the North Shore of Hawaii, about 5 minutes from his home, where he works as a medical assistant, rubbing shoulders — literally — with the World Surf League's superstars at the famed, season-opening Hawaii Pipeline Masters contest.

Showing up at first light, it's his responsibility to make sure "everything is working" at the medical station at the well-guarded Pipe House, an area of two homes just up the beach from where 11-time world champion Kelly Slater of Cocoa Beach and two-time champion John John Florence live.

"We stay there as the surfers start showing up, waiting on the call (to go)," Clifford said. "We're there for any type of lacerations, joint dislocations, concussions, really, anything that we can respond to right on the beach, just after Ocean Safety gets to them first."

The thunderous waves at Pipe generally measure 8- to 12-foot, so injuries can be fairly common and serious.

"Depending on the acuity of the injuries, we provide the medical oversight from a physician's perspective," Clifford said of the team’s work at Pipe. "If they're stable, we can bring them up to the Pipe House and determine if they need to be sent to a local hospital. On the North Shore, there are not many specialty services; you'd have to go into town to Waikiki or Honolulu on the south side (about 40 minutes away)."

Clifford, 33, who grew up surfing in the "Mark Realty" beach, just north of Pelican Beach Park, where the world-famous Hobgood twins also launched their careers, said he isn't intimidated by either the world-class surfers or the magnitude of potential injuries.

As a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at the "big city" Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, which has the only Level 1 trauma center for "thousands of miles," he's tended to "everything," from drowning victims, surfers with separated shoulders and lacerations, to treating many of the island's homeless population during his 9- to 12-hour shifts.

Two years ago, Clifford and his family visited Hawaii to watch the "Mecca of surfing" Pipe competition for the first time. He came away awe-struck, especially when Slater pulled off a monumental victory (his 56th career win) just a week before turning 50. By the way, this past week, Slater advanced through the first round, finishing second in his three-man heat, but lost in Round 3, just four months after hip surgery.

But an ironic twist of fate led Clifford to his current professional role and to the role he plays on the beach during "surf season" while wearing sandals ("They call them slippers here," he said, laughing).

While watching the Pipeline contest, his son Gavin “broke his toe when a rock fell on it," he said. "We went to a North Shore (emergency center). They took an X-ray and patched him up. While I was waiting, I inquired as to what it takes to work out here ... Well, I was back out here a year later."

Clifford had graduated from Satellite High, where he was a point guard on the basketball team ("I wasn't good enough to go pro," he joked), then attended the University of Central Florida, followed by four years at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and another four at the University of Florida as an Emergency Medicine Residency doctor and in an EMS fellowship program. Along the way, he married Jordan Barr, his childhood sweetheart and a Satellite High and UCF grad.

One of Clifford’s medical colleagues on Oahu, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Spencer Chang, had been working with the Pipe Masters’ medical crew. Clifford made the connection and ended up joining the medical crew for the famed contest. "We work together (at the beach) and essentially do the same jobs," he said.

Clifford has enjoyed living in Hawaii since last summer. His family lives in a quiet community on the North Shore, a stone’s throw from the Pacific Ocean.

“Everyone rips who surfs here. It's a fun place to live ... kind of like being a baseball player, basketball player or football player. ... It’s like living on the practice field, and they let you on."

The cost of living on Oahu is “similar” to the West Coast of the U.S., but there are plenty of local fruits and vegetables, fresh fish and sushi available.

"They don't have a Publix, but they do have a Grocery Mart," he said. "They have a phrase here, 'Keep the country, country.' You'll see a lot of local, privately owned stores and restaurants. Everyone's really mellow."

Clifford’s son, Gavin, is now 5 years old and in kindergarten. Naturally, he recently got his first board to learn on. Jordan is expecting their second child in April.

As far as surfing, Clifford has stepped up from his thruster to a newly shaped 7-6 board "to surf bigger stuff" around a seven-mile stretch of Rocky Point and an area called Chuns. He's even surfed at Pipe, but so far only in the flat summer months, he said, laughing, "just to do it."

The territorial breaks are still there for the native Hawaiians, who want to protect their surf spots. “It's not nearly so bad for newcomers to the area," Clifford said. "But there's still a heavy local crowd."

Clifford has also found that "there is a whole crew from Brevard County, the “North Shore crew," including Mike Knapp, a fellow nurse at Queen's Hospital, and Branden DeFilippo, a USA Surfing champion in 2016, just to name a couple.

As much as he enjoys surfing, Clifford's work in the emergency room is his primary focus.

"All the medical training prepares you to take care of” people hurt or dying, he said. "One of the things a mentor once told me is that people get sick, and you try to do everything you can to reverse the process … just learn from each patient.

"I'm doing my best to turn 'em around,” he said. “You gain that confidence in your training, but even modern medicine can't save everyone. Every day before I go to work, I exhale and tell myself I'll try to do my best."

Just like each and every one of those professional surfers who tackle the Pipeline.

