How to tend to the trees in your garden

Bunny with Sharon the tree consultant cutting a dead branch from a Smoke Tree - Andrew Crowley

People are passionate about trees – as was highlighted recently by the outcry caused by the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree by vandals. But are we really up-to-speed on the latest research that details the best ways to tend them?

The importance of native species

Peter Wohlleben is the author of The Hidden Life of Trees (now a film on Netflix), which highlights some extraordinary facts about how trees communicate with each other and help support ailing neighbouring trees with nutrients.

He told me how more recent research has shown that oak trees “call” birds by emitting an odour when attacked by caterpillars, so that the birds come and devour them. Trees apparently can differentiate between the saliva of deer, caterpillars and others, and then can warm up their immune systems accordingly.

If you plant a sapling, it’s important to shield it from harm in the early stages - Andrew Crowley

To help fight climate change, Peter thinks we should make sure we plant some natives in our gardens, as they support the all-important native fungi, bacteria, insects and more. A tablespoon of soil contains 50 billion bacteria from around 40,000 different species, and we don’t know 90 per cent of them. Recent research (published in 2022) has shown that it seems the reason some ash trees are resistant to ash dieback is that a bacteria associated with ash may have induced a systemic plant disease resistance, or suppressed the disease, by indirectly affecting the microbiome of the tree.

When and how to trim a tree

Sharon Durdant-Hollamby, who I came across while listening to her excellent podcast, Tree Lady Talks, is a chartered arboriculturist, and spends time advising tree owners on all tree matters. When I spoke to her, her first point was a bit chilling: “People are afraid of trees.” Among the fears are: will it damage my property? Will it fall on me? All those leaves! They encourage birds that mess up my car!

Regarding tree roots and foundations, admittedly if you have a huge forest tree a couple of metres from your house wall and you live on a shrinkable clay soil, then it would be worth getting professional advice. The Arboricultural Association’s website trees.org.uk is useful here; search under “Find a Professional”. For the most part, I think we worry unnecessarily.

Sharon Durdant-Hollamby is a chartered arboriculturist, and spends time advising tree owners on all tree matters - Andrew Crowley

Sharon emphasised the bonuses of existing trees. Established trees give the look of instant maturity, they can reduce heating bills by lifting and filtering cold winds, they boost wildlife, they cool the microclimate in scorching summers (by as much as 15C) and they have a calming effect. By keeping or planting a tree, you are contributing to a bigger national picture.

People often top their trees if they are too big and cast too much shade. If you start taking the top out, you encourage several shoots to grow to replace each one. These are congested and this arrangement of crowded branches encourages rot, making the tree inherently less stable, so you need to have the tree checked more frequently and then cut it back again. It’s an expensive non-stop regime.

Sharon points out that regular pruning of small branches is fine. Avoid pruning at bud burst, though, as this requires a lot of energy from the tree and the additional energy for wound-healing can overburden it. Pruning of smaller wood can be done in September, midsummer or midwinter. Cherries are the exception though – these are best done in August because of the threat of the fungal disease silver leaf.

Why we should cherish elderly trees

Vikki Bengtsson is an ecologist who works with the restoration of old trees, including the development of management plans for them. She is also an active board member within the organisation Ancient Tree Forum.

Our old trees with holes are rather like tower blocks, providing homes for specialist insects (such as the violet click beetle) that are not very mobile but love the snags and hollows, as well as bats, owls, woodpeckers, mice and more. They can be perfect for slime moulds, a range of nematodes, lichens and fungi. Bird boxes are great, but a hole in a tree is often far more preferable, better insulated and less vulnerable.

Our old trees with holes are rather like tower blocks, providing homes for specialist insects such as the violet click beetle - Andrew Crowley

Gardeners and foresters alike have been brought up to believe that we should prune and train trees to form a perfect tree with a single straight trunk with no trace of fungi, and that epicormic growth (the newer shoots an older tree produces when it needs new growth) is a sign of a stressed tree. In reality though, the irregular, old and characterful trees are immensely valuable. Cherish your manky, lichen-covered, aged apple with a touch of canker and scab; it is doing far more for your garden than you would ever believe.

Ted Green is known as Britain’s foremost ancient tree expert. His fascinating and entertaining book, Treetime, is about to hit the shelves. Ted spent £25,000 on producing it, and on the day I spoke to him he was jubilant: he had just won £25,000 in premium bonds. All profits will go to the Arboricultural Association.

Ted is the conservation consultant to the Crown Estate at Windsor and has spent many years studying the trees there; he describes it as his “playground”. He explains that Queen Victoria would “scarce permit even dead wood or timber to be removed”, and appeared to dislike anything being cut down. “I consider her to be one of the first ecologists,” he said.

For many years, arboriculture has promoted the concept of perfect trees having perfect trunks. Terms such as disease, pathogens and defects are used to describe “problems” but, Ted points out, you can get oak trees with a diameter of four metres that are hollowing, but are alive, flourishing and producing acorns. They are often hugely important, providing extraordinarily rich habitats. An oak tree is said to grow for 300 years, rest for 300 years and spend another 300 years expiring gracefully. There is no need to panic when you see some bracket fungi, toadstools, lichen or a bit of dead wood – that is all part of the tree, and as with a person with an ailment, they don’t necessarily mean that the tree is going to die. Ted has surveyed more than 7,000 trees in Windsor and interestingly none of the hollow trees were blown over in the great storm of 1987.

Tap a tree’s trunk with a mallet to discover whether the tree is hollow - Andrew Crowley

When a tree starts to age and maybe has decaying wood in the crown, it is part of the “retrenchment” process. The upper part tends to die back and new shoots (epicormic growth) appear lower down. This makes the whole structure more stable. There are few ancient trees (800 years old or more) and veteran trees (500 years old and more) in Europe, though here in the UK we are fortunate to have retained more than many countries.

Ted also emphasises the importance of individual specimen trees such as old oaks in wood pastures (parks) that typically surround stately homes. Individual specimens capture far more carbon than those that grow in a forest – about the equivalent of 20 trees in a forest setting. They also support a far richer range of birds than wood or forest trees. I love wood pastures; I planted nine individual lime trees in my meadow two years ago, and the tiny 900mm transplants are now well in excess of two metres tall, despite no water, fertiliser or stakes. Small is cheap, but the best!

Ted would like us all to become treecologists (his term): people who respect and look after trees, and the more we learn about their complex relationship with the ecosystem, the better we are able to help them.

There’s no reason to fear fungi

Professor Lynne Boddy MBE is a fungal ecologist based at Cardiff University. In the opening page of her book, Fungi and Trees: Their Complex Relationships, Lynne writes: “Never think of a tree as just a tree – always think tree plus very many fungi, and other organisms.”

When I chatted to her, she said: “We are micophobes [afraid of mushrooms] in Britain, but fungi are essential to life. Ninety per cent of plants have associations with mycorrhizal fungi, and they depend on them. Fungi are also the garbage-disposal agents on the plant, and without them we would be up to our armpits in rubbish.” They recycle all the dead plant material in the natural environment, releasing nutrients for plants to use to continue growing.

Ninety per cent of plants have associations with mycorrhizal fungi - Andrew Crowley

I quizzed Lynne about artificial fertilisers, as perceived wisdom persuades gardeners they are indispensable. Lynne points out that an excess of nutrients will cause sweeping changes in the all-important mycorrhizal communities; the exact damage it causes is yet to be determined. In most cases, artificial fertilisers should not be necessary; available nitrogen is released into the soil in the growing period and by adding organic composts, mulches and the like you will be increasing the fertility of the soil in a gradual, slow-release form. Additionally, the nutrients will not be quickly leached through and lost as readily as those in artificial fertilisers are. I have not used any artificial fertilisers for outside plants in living memory in my garden, and I thoroughly endorse this. In my view they are expensive and most likely detrimental.

As far as leaving dead wood around the garden, I queried Lynne on her thoughts of the “chop and drop” pruning idea, whereby when you prune or cut back and leave the prunings where they are to rot down, increasing the volume of debris for colonisation of fungi, mammals, insects and so forth. Lynne highlighted the massive importance of dead wood and how, if it is acceptable aesthetically, in certain areas this is a great technique.

When and how to mulch

Neville Fay is a foremost arboricultural consultant. He explained to me the benefits of mulching trees and how to do it. Ideally you mulch with the same species as that of the tree, using coarse grade woodchip, approximately 12–24mm, and spread to a depth of 50–100mm (max) but never directly against the trunk. It can be spread as a “blanket” layer right out to the edge of a canopy. Do not spread if the soil is extremely compacted, in which case, aerate it first with a special ground-aerating broad fork. Plunge this into the soil and wiggle it around. When you encounter a root, avoid damage by changing position. Do not mulch when soil is very wet (ie, puddling) or dry – it needs to be irrigated first.

'By keeping or planting a tree, you are contributing to a bigger national picture,' says Bunny - Andrew Crowley

The mulch helps to aerate the soil as it increases the populations of worms and other microorganisms so water and air can percolate better, improving the structure of the soil, (which, as all gardeners know, is paramount). The mycorrhiza in the soil are attracted and fed partly by the trees’ roots. Trees produce surplus sugars (about 20 per cent) for exactly this. By mulching, we are borrowing from nature, mimicking what it does. Trees drop a huge amount – 37,000 fragments (twigs, stalks, flowers, etc) are shed from a single mature oak tree over one year. These are continually feeding the soil.

Honey fungus terrifies gardeners. Neville points out that honey fungus is ubiquitous in the soil and air and that there are various different types. You will never be able to get rid of it and wouldn’t want to, but the more dead and decaying wood matter you have, the more likely you are to have your own home-made, biological control for it. The engine of your garden is fungi. Neville has seen whole beech logs consumed by honey fungus, but with a healthy young beech seedling growing amid the fungus and decaying wood. Gardeners can relax: it is pretty unlikely that honey fungus will wipe out your plants.

Willow wood chip could be especially helpful for trees under disease stress. This mulch produces salicylic acid (aspirin) and has been shown to enhance plants’ defences against plant pathogens such as some mildews, fire blight and phytophthora. So relax, and learn to love your fungi as well as your trees.

Visit the Bunny Guinness YouTube channel for more useful guides on all things gardening