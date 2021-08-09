Scaling the heights: Law firm fits new City office with climbing “sky-wall” on the 40th floor

The new climbing wall at 22 Bishopsgate (Miller Hare & 22 Bishopsgate)

A New York-headquartered law firm has signed a deal to take 65,000 square feet of office space at 22 Bishopsgate, one of the Square Mile’s new skyscrapers.

The 15-year lease to Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates (Skadden) means the 62-storey tower, where construction completed late last year, is now 60% let.

The deal comes at a time when numerous employers are looking at post-pandemic office plans, with some cutting space, others seeking more to give staff extra room, and many companies eyeing flexible working.

Skadden will be based across floors 38-40 and is expected to move its 250-strong London team to the new site in late 2022.

The occupier will have access to a gym within 22 Bishopsgate, containing a ‘sky-wall’ climbing window at 125 metres above ground, bike storage facilities, and conference space.

The building was developed by investor AXA IM Alts, on behalf of an international consortium of investors, alongside development partner Lipton Rogers Developments.

Phillip Shalless at AXA IM Alts, said: “Since restrictions began to ease in March, we have seen a material uplift in occupier enquiries, as businesses reflect on the lockdown-experience and seek adaptable space with best-in class amenity and smart technology.”

AXA IM Alts added that further space at the tower is under offer.

