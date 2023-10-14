Tenaha Tigers go on a tear, defeat Alto 55-20

Oct. 14—ALTO — Tenaha was able to keep pace with Overton at the top of the 11-2A-II standings by collecting a 55-20 victory over Alto at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium Friday.

Tenaha and Overton are tied for the lead in the district race.

The Tigers (5-2, 2-0) salted away the victory early by taking a 34-7 halftime lead.

Zack Battle rushed for 100 yards in 15 carries and scored rushing touchdowns of 9 and 42 yards, respectively, to give Alto (0-7, 0-2) a jolt on offense.

Keegan Davis toted the rock 15 times for 93 yards.

Alto's ground attack was potent, despite the loss, as the Yellowjackets averaged 7.4 yards per carry (30-22).

The Tiger defense held Alto to just 36 yards through the air.

Davis was the top tackler for Alto. He had 11 take downs and one tackle for loss.

Tyler Jordan pitched in seven stops and a tackle for loss while Battle made six tackles and had two pass break ups.

Next week Alto will travel to Overton. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.