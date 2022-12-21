‘Tenacious, Violent, and Angry’: 4-star center Joshua Bates signs with Oklahoma

The early signing period is underway, and the Oklahoma Sooners are beginning to put pen to paper with their 2023 Recruiting Class.

The longest-tenured commit in the 2023 class made his pledge official on Wednesday, signing his national letter of intent for the Oklahoma Sooners. Joshua Bates, a Colorado native, and Buffaloes’ legacy never waivered in his commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners. Despite the coaching change, Bates wanted to play for the Sooners and for offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

Bates is a physical player at the point of attack, not simply looking to win his rep, but punish his opponent. He plays with good leverage and a low center of gravity and moves quickly off the snap.

When on Locked On Sooners during the Summer, Bates was asked what the message from his dad was. “‘You know Josh, Oklahoma’s the right place for you,'” Bates relayed the conversation between he and his father. “‘I played those teams, you know, with (strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt) back in the day,’ and he said, ‘I’d never played another team that was as strong and as tough as them. That’s the way you play. That’s the best spot for you.”

There’s an attitude that comes with Joshua Bates. One that he’s proud of. “I’m just gonna say it cause it’s true, you’re gonna get a mean nasty (expletive) talker up front for sure. You’re gonna get a player that’s tenacious, and violent, and angry. I play angry and pissed a lot of people off on the football field, but it’s just something I do. And film speaks for itself. And I can’t wait to do it in front of 90,000 people every Saturday,” Bates described himself. “And I can’t wait. And y’all are getting one good player and try to make the best of my opportunity.”

Bates is the No. 3 player in the state of Colorado and the No. 21 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports composite. He earned his fourth star late in his senior season.

The Sooners earned Bates’ signature over Colorado, Colorado State, Michigan State, Miami, Oregon, and USC.

