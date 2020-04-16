It often takes years to figure out if a trade was a bad one.

For instance, the Matt Moore-Matt Duffy trade looks like a wash right now (Duffy couldn't stay healthy, Moore couldn't stay effective), but it'll turn into a dud for the Giants if 22-year-old Lucius Fox ever reaches his potential.

We've had enough time to judge most trades, though, so here's a rundown of 10 that backfired on the Giants:

Ten worst trades in Giants history that backfired on San Francisco originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area