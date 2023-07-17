Ten Wisconsin Badgers named to the Shrine Bowl 1000

Preseason watch lists are heating up with the 2023 college football season now less than two months away.

Wisconsin is already being discussed as having one of the easiest schedules in the country, and some of the best position groups in the Big Ten. The NFL Draft is long in the distance, but that spotlight should also soon shine on Wisconsin’s potential.

The East-West Shrine Bowl somewhat began that process today, unveiling its 1000-player watch list entering the 2023 season.

10 Wisconsin Badgers were included: LB Maema Njongmeta, OLB CJ Goetz, LS Peter Bowden, OL Jake Renfro, QB Tanner Mordecai, WR Chimere Dike, OL Jack Nelson, RB Chez Mellusi, DL Isaiah Mullens and DL Darian Varner.

