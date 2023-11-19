Ten ways to avoid a delivery disaster this Christmas

Guide

Yet there’s one crucial step between clicking “buy” online and seeing the happy faces of friends and families when they receive their presents: getting the parcel delivered, on time and in one piece.

Delivery dramas can often turn into a nightmare, with tales of couriers leaving parcels in bins, on the street and even on top of a sleeping baby. In some cases, they may fail to deliver them altogether.

In the latest “Parcels League Table” from Citizens Advice, it found that no major parcel firm managed to score three out of five stars, with a third of surveyed shoppers reporting they’d experienced a delivery problem with the last parcel they’d received.

Some shoppers are so unhappy that they are reportedly starting to turn their backs on retailers that use certain delivery companies.

As we approach peak present-buying season, delivery companies are set to get even busier – but our 10 tips can help you avoid parcel delivery drama.

Check where the retailer is based

Before placing an order, check where an online retailer is based. Some fast fashion brands despatch their goods on demand from far-flung locations such as China, meaning they can potentially take weeks to arrive.

Shein, the fast fashion retailer, says on its website that it has warehouses across Asia, America, Europe and the Middle East.

“The majority of stock is located in China, so you may receive different packages for the same order,” the company says, adding: “Please also be aware that next-day delivery is NOT currently available for UK customers”.

Consumer rights expert Martyn James said: “If you order anything online from a retailer, go on to their website – not on the advert page on social media – and see if they’re based in the UK.”

Not only is this useful for gauging how long your parcel will take to arrive, it can also be helpful should anything go wrong, or if you want to send the item back.

“See if they’ve got a UK-based telephone number, and then look at their returns policy,” Mr James added.

Check which delivery company the retailer uses

If you have concerns about a particular delivery company and would rather not use them, check to see which one the retailer uses to deliver its parcels.

Sometimes this information is displayed on the brand’s website, but you might have to click through to a checkout page before the delivery options are displayed.

It’s also worth searching social media posts on apps such as Instagram or X (formerly known as Twitter) to see if others have posted about parcel deliveries from your chosen brand, and mentioned which courier it uses.

Once you find out who the delivery company is, you’re in a better position to decide if you want to place your order or go elsewhere – particularly if lots of retailers sell the item you’re after.

Consumer expert Jane Hawkes, known as “The Queen of Customer Service”, said: “The cheapest option isn’t necessarily the best one. Read online reviews and social media posts by customers to identify any potential issues.”

See if you can choose your preferred courier service

Many online sites offer different delivery options, such as guaranteed next-day delivery or less expensive options for the cash-conscious.

The same retailer might, therefore, offer to send your parcel with different courier companies, depending on which option you select. Typically these options are revealed at the online checkout stage.

Leave ‘safe place’ instructions

Most reputable parcel delivery companies let customers specify delivery instructions, such as how to navigate the entrance to a block of flats, or noting where best to park in an area with a complex road layout.

You can also use these instructions to tell your driver where to place your parcel if you’re not home to take delivery of it.

Popular options include where to conceal parcels from passers-by, such as inside a bin shed or behind a particularly large garden shrub.

Be wary of making these instructions too complicated, however, or you risk your parcel being left in the wrong place – or, if the courier can’t work out what to do they may just take your parcel to the delivery company depot instead, where you’ll have to pick it up.

Mr James said: “Unless you’ve specified in the delivery instructions that a parcel should be left outside your front door, or in the recycling bin, or with a neighbour that you like, it should not be left elsewhere, and should go back to the depot.”

Install a parcel storage box

Some companies make special parcel storage boxes, so there’s always a dedicated place for couriers to leave your items. These are typically lockable metal boxes designed to be placed outside your property.

Typical prices for these boxes range between £100 and £250, so before investing in one be sure that you’re receiving enough valuable deliveries to make it worth your while.

A good outdoor parcel box will be water resistant and include either a keypad with a code that can be shared with the driver, or a lockable compartment that the parcel is placed into.

Non-lock versions are available, but consider carefully if you really want high value items sitting in an unsecured box for several hours until you get home; they could be an open goal for thieves.

Make arrangements with a neighbour

A good way of avoiding delivery dramas is to ask a friendly neighbour if they’re willing to accept parcel deliveries while you’re not at home.

This gives you the security of having your parcels collected or signed for by somebody you know – and, hopefully, trust. And, during times when you’re home but your neighbour is out, then you can return the favour.

To make sure this tactic works, be sure to leave your neighbour’s door number in the delivery instructions to the driver, so you can be sure your parcel will end up in safe hands.

Have the parcel delivered to a nearby collection point

If you’d rather bypass the issue of having parcels delivered to your home, look for retailers that let you specify a nearby shop or locker service where you can pick up your parcel at your leisure.

This is almost the same as having your neighbour receive a parcel for you, but with the comfort of having your parcel under lock, key and CCTV.

Retailers often let you pick up online deliveries from their physical stores, or other retailers they have a relationship with – for instance, parcels from John Lewis can be picked up from branches of Waitrose.

Evri has a ParcelShop service, where you can send, collect and return your parcels. These operate in corner shops, local supermarkets and some Post Office branches. Yodel and the Post Office also offer their own click-and-collect services, while the likes of Amazon has lots of Amazon Locker locations where you can pick up your deliveries.

Typically, the shop where your parcel is delivered to will ask for a collection code and a form of identification.

Consider insuring your parcel, if the option is available

For higher value goods, you might consider looking for the insurance option in case something goes wrong with your delivery.

Typically, insurance adds a few pounds to the cost of delivery, but can be well worthwhile if items worth hundreds or even thousands of pounds go missing.

Ms Hawkes said: “Opt for tracked delivery and insure your package as appropriate. Keep tracking receipts handy for easy reference, if needed.”

Echoing Mr James’s advice on ensuring you can contact the courier company before placing your order, she adds: “Check that contact details for the courier are clear on their website before purchase, and that there are multiple contact options – including a free contact number. If contact options are limited, it will not be easy to get in touch should you encounter any issues.”

Watch out for fake messages from parcel scammers

If you’ve never received a scam text where a fraudster is trying to impersonate a parcel delivery company, you’re in the minority. This kind of scam is hugely common, but can still catch people out – especially at this time of year, when people are expecting multiple deliveries.

Scammers try this in the hope of stealing valuable goods or obtaining personal information they can use for identity theft.

Such messages are known as “smishing” – a combination of SMS messages and the word “phishing”, used by anti-fraud experts to refer to tricking victims into handing over personal information.

Jake Moore, global cybersecurity adviser for antivirus company Eset, explained: “Smishing is a form of social engineering attack where the attacker sends an SMS text message to a target device with a malicious link or request for sensitive information.

“The goal is to trick the recipient into clicking the link or providing confidential information which can be used for identity theft, financial fraud, or other malicious activities.

“It is therefore vital that people verify any means of communication through text messages and make sure they think before handing over any personal or financial details.”

If you’re not expecting a parcel delivery and a text message arrives urging you to click a link to a tracking website, don’t be tempted to visit the website or enter any personal information. Suspicious messages can be forwarded to the number “7726”, so it can be investigated.

If it all goes wrong, know your rights

If your parcel goes missing in transit, remember that it’s the retailer’s responsibility to sort it out.

Ms Hawkes said: “When you agree to buy goods, you enter into a contract with the retailer not the courier company. You should complain to the retailer as soon as you become aware of any delay, damage or loss.

“This also applies if you feel that it is poor customer service on the part of the courier,” she added. “It is up to the retailer to investigate, find a solution and, if appropriate, provide a refund or appropriate redress.”

Mr James echoed this advice: “Yes, your complaint might be with a useless delivery company. But if you’ve paid a shop to get you some goods, and that parcel has been lost, kicked, chucked over a fence, or damaged, it’s not your fault.

“The most important thing is to remember who your contract is with.”

Most reputable retailers have UK phone numbers and postal addresses, meaning they’re incorporated here and subject to UK consumer protection laws.

Remember to check for these details before placing your online delivery order, as overseas retailers or those fulfilling orders from overseas locations may be harder to chase down.