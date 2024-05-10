Ten Tors: Thousands to descend upon Dartmoor for challenge

Thousands of teenagers have completed the challenge in previous years [BBC]

Thousands of people will gather on Dartmoor this weekend for the 62nd Ten Tors challenge.

The trek will be attempted by 2,400 teenagers, navigating routes of 35, 45 or 55-miles (56, 72 or 88km) across Dartmoor.

Challengers will set off on Saturday, guiding themselves unaccompanied to 10 check points throughout the weekend.

The Jubilee Challenge will also take place for around 400 young people with special, physical or educational needs.

Police said on Friday a road closure had been put in place outside Okehampton Army Camp that could cause disruption to Ten Tors teams arriving.

The youngsters taking part in Ten Tors have to carry everything they need to complete their route and camp overnight.

The challenge begins at 07:00 BST for teenagers aged from 14 to 19 from schools and youth groups across the South West.

The Jubilee challenge starts at 07:30, with routes of up to 15 miles (24km) either as teams or as individuals, each one accompanied by an officer cadet from Exeter University Training Corps.

The official starter for 2024 is TV presenter and author Ray Mears, who is recognised across the world as an authority on the subject of bushcraft and survival.

'Meticulously planned'

As well as being one of the biggest outdoors adventure events for young people in Britain today, Ten Tors is organised by the Army, and is a high-level military resilience exercise.

The Army said Ten Tors was "meticulously planned" over many months - working closely with Devon and Cornwall Police, the Met Office, the British Red Cross and the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Group, who will provide almost 350 volunteers.

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act of 1949.

The act was established to conserve and preserve the countryside, and provide recreational access to the public.

There are 15 National Parks in the UK, of which Dartmoor was the fourth to be designated, in 1951.

