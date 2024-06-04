Ten Titans earn all-league recognition

Jun. 3—After a stellar regular season and a third-place finish at state, ten Pe Ell-Willapa Valley Titans were named to the All-P2BL teams, as voted on by the league's coaches.

Lauren Emery, Lauren Matlock, Jillian Hodel, and Karli Phelps were named to the first team, while Kylee Lyons, Rilyn Channell, CJ Sipp, and Sophia Milanowski earned second-team honors.

Eliza Barnum and Tylar Keeton were named as honorable mentions, and coach Eric Hopfer was named the league's Coach of the Year.