Ten things for Georgia fans to be thankful for this Thanksgiving

God, family and the Georgia Bulldogs. Expect to hear those three phrases a lot this year at your Thanksgiving table.

In a time where things have been tough given the climate of this nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, we always have sports to fall back on.

And for Georgia fans, we have the No. 1 team in America to distract us from the craziness of the outside world.

As you begin to get in the holiday spirit and start to reflect on what it is you’re most thankful for this year, consider these items below to bring up as you and your family gather around turkey this Thursday.

Kirby Smart

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, center, celebrates with players and fans in the stands after they defeated Florida in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Let’s start with the obvious — Kirby Smart.

When Smart took over in 2016, Georgia was by no means a bad football program. But it was a program that was stuck in mediocrity. Georgia fans expected a national title, but it would instead be the Capital One Bowl.

Since Smart took over at Georgia, he’s led the Bulldogs to three SEC Championship Games, a national title, four years of 11 or more wins, six straight top-five recruiting finishes and a 4-2 record against Florida.

Dan Lanning

ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 11: Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning of the Georgia Bulldogs calls a play against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Lanning may not be around much longer, so Georgia fans better start appreciating what they’ve got before it’s gone. The third year UGA defensive coordinator has guided this Bulldogs’ defense to unprecedented heights.

Through 11 games in 2021, Georgia has allowed an average of 7.5 points per game and only 83 total points total.

Last year, the defense was no slouch, surrendering only 72 rushing yards per game, which was No. 1 in the nation.

In 2019, it was also No. 1 against the run and only gave up TWO rushing touchdowns all year.

Sure, it’s Smart’s team and Georgia will be ok if and when Lanning accepts a head coaching job elsewhere, but this is a man who has meant so much to UGA over the last three seasons.

Stetson Bennett

ATHENS, GA – NOVEMBER 06: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Sanford Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Say what you will about quarterback Stetson Bennett, but this is a guy who has done nothing but great things for UGA.

A former walk-on, Bennett redshirted in 2017. He then transferred to Jones College, had a great season and then came back to UGA.

He started in five games for Georgia last year after being the fourth quarter on the depth chart during the offseason.

And now this season, starting all but three games, he’s guided Georgia to a perfect 11-0 record and a chance at winning the SEC Championship.

He may not be built like your ideal quarterback, but he’s proven to have enough heart to get the job done. And sometimes in the college game, that’s all you need.

Undefeated

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 13: James Cook #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

We’ve waited 40 years for success like this, you know we are thankful for it. Georgia is sitting at 11-0 and should advance to 12-0 with a game against Georgia Tech this weekend.

Florida's struggles

Oct 27, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Schadenfreude: The experience of pleasure, joy, or self-satisfaction that comes from learning of or witnessing the troubles, failures, or humiliation of another.

And you bet Georgia fans are experiencing a whole lot of pleasure in watching what’s going on in Gainesville this season.

Florida actually looked pretty good earlier in the season. Since that, they’ve lost five consecutive games to Power Five programs, are 2-6 in conference play and are 5-6 overall. Oh, and they just fired head coach Dan Mullen and will begin looking for their fourth coach since the departure of Urban Meyer.

Jordan Davis

ATHENS, GA – NOVEMBER 20: Jordan Davis #99 of the Georgia Bulldogs leads the band after becoming an honorary member of the Georgia Bulldogs Redcoat Marching Band at the conclusion of the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Sanford Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

How can you not absolutely love this guy? Not only is he maybe the best defensive player in the nation, but he’s the most huggable as well at 6-foot-6, 340 pounds.

The man is built like the Hulk but moves like Flash. I’ve never seen anything quite like him before. Opposing offenses are having to gameplan around the senior out of Charlotte, and though he may not put up incredible stats, you can see the impact he makes on a game from just one defensive series.

Jake Camarda

Nov 23, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs punter Jake Camarda (90) follows through on a punt against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

We have not had to rely on punter Jake Camarda to be a difference-maker this season other than in the opening game against Clemson. But something tells me the time is coming when we need Camarda to put on his cape and boom a 65-yard punt and flip the field.

Just knowing that we have that option is nice security for Kirby Smart and Georgia fans.

He’s only had to punt the ball 35 times but is averaging 46.9 yards per.

Timing

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) and wide receiver Jalen Preston (5) celebrate wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) 25 yard touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

It’s almost like the universe is screaming at Georgia to win it all this year. Look around, this is a down year for college football.

Do you know how I know that? Let me tell you: Cincinnati has a shot at making the College Football Playoff.

What else do you need to know?

Oh, and Alabama is clearly not the same Alabama as we’re accustomed to. Now that’s not me saying Georgia is going to beat Alabama because that’s one of those “I’ll believe it when I see it” type of things, but this is Georgia’s best chance to knock off the Tide it’s had. Alabama lost to Texas A&M and has shown defensive struggles all season.

Recruiting

AUBURN, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 09: Bo Nix #10 of the Auburn Tigers passes as he is pressured by Jalen Carter #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Look at Georgia’s roster – it’s filled with five stars. And look at the young talent like defensive tackle Jalen Carter, cornerback Kelee Ringo and tight end Brock Bowers.

And then look at the class Georgia has coming in next year? Currently, for the 2022 recruiting cycle Georgia ranks No. 1 overall and just landed a commitment from 5-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary on Sunday.

The Braves

Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves players celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia sports curse is over. Can we double up on the good fortune this year?

