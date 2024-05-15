Ten-team field announced for 62nd Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Reveal day for the Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic never gets old. On Tuesday, the ten-team tournament field was announced.

The ten teams are Olivet, the reigning champions, Grand Ledge, Okemos, St. Johns, DeWitt, Mason, Williamston, Portland, Holt and Portland St. Patrick.

“This year’s group is extremely competitive,” Mike Brya said. “There were lot of splits within the the teams that made the field so it was very competitive and again, it seems like every year, but it comes down to the last couple of spots. We look to see overall record, strength of schedule and how they did against the field. Very competitive.”

Unlike in year’s past, this year all of the games will be played at McLane Stadium on Michigan State’s campus.

“The venue is incredible. The backdrop on the Red Cedar, Michigan State’s just been absolutely fantastic to work with. It really provides a a great atmosphere for spectators, especially in terms of parking and and seating. Michigan State takes care of us and and they’ve been very generous in making sure that the field is ready to play.”

The first game of the Diamond Classic will be May 20th at 5 p.m. when Williamston takes on Portland.

