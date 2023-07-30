Ten takeaways from Day 3 of Eagles’ training camp

The Eagles just completed their third training camp practice in front of a packed house that included select servicemen and women for Military Appreciation Day.

Jalen Hurts, and the Philadelphia offense was lethal for most of the morning session, with A.J. Brown and Darius Slay utilizing the ‘Iron Sharpens Iron’ approach to competition.

With the Birds set for a Monday morning walkthrough, here are ten takeaways from Sunday’s practice.

Hurts was elite with the deep ball

Hurts with a beautiful pass to AJ Brown for about a 10/15 yard gain. Over the fingertips of a defender and right on the sideline #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) July 30, 2023

K'Von Wallace

Wallace is in the final year of his rookie deal, but could see 20 snaps a game with a solid training camp.

K’Von Wallace getting first team safety reps next to Reed Blankenship. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) July 30, 2023

Avonte Maddox is back

Maddox has been rehabbing from offseason surgery and is working his way back into the lineup.

Maddox is back in, just got in the backfield during team. https://t.co/1vR8nwfoAQ — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) July 30, 2023

Can Trey Sermon force Eagles hand

Philadelphia prefers to pass the football and even with the NFL’s top overall rushing offense, would Howie Roseman really carry five running backs?

Trey Sermon will be very good if he gets a legit chance #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) July 30, 2023

Eagles offense wins the day

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks out to the practice field for the first day of training camp at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on July 26, 2023.

The Eagles have one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses and they’ll likely dominate many training camp practices against a revamped defense.

#Eagles offense wins practice, so defense had to run to other side of field and back. 90 minutes today. — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) July 30, 2023

Tanner McKee improving

Tanner McKee has improved since Day 1. Making really quick decisions and his accuracy is starting to show #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) July 30, 2023

Rashaad Penny to play at a lighter weight

Rashaad Penny says he feels great physically. Credits the #Eagles staff for keeping him feeling fresh and playing at a lighter weight. Has played at 235/237 in Seattle and wants to get down to 225. Says his legs feel better because of it. pic.twitter.com/XuQjqq3myK — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) July 30, 2023

Rashaad Penny is primed for a breakout season in Philadelphia, and Eagles brass has taken the steps to make sure he’s in tip-top shape.

Jordan Davis didn't lose weight

There’s been some talk of Davis potentially losing weight, but the massive defensive tackle says he just got even better shape.

Jordan Davis says he is still 340/345lbs but says he feels in better shape and can tell the difference in his conditioning on the field “Look good, feel good, play good” #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) July 30, 2023

Nakboe Dean getting comfortable

Dean is the primary defensive play caller and will wear the green dot in 2023.

Nakobe Dean says he feels good calling the plays so far in training camp #Eagles pic.twitter.com/26cMEEKf2L — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) July 30, 2023

Nolan Smith looking forward to the pads

Nolan Smith made our list of players who’ll benefit from padded practices and he confirmed that on Sunday.

Nolan Smith says he can’t wait to start hitting at camp “A lot of things can be eliminated…by just going fast and hitting the shit out of somebody” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/6uD87RsC3i — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) July 30, 2023

