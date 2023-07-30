Ten takeaways from Day 3 of Eagles’ training camp

The Eagles just completed their third training camp practice in front of a packed house that included select servicemen and women for Military Appreciation Day.

Jalen Hurts, and the Philadelphia offense was lethal for most of the morning session, with A.J. Brown and Darius Slay utilizing the ‘Iron Sharpens Iron’ approach to competition.

With the Birds set for a Monday morning walkthrough, here are ten takeaways from Sunday’s practice.

Hurts was elite with the deep ball

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
K'Von Wallace

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Wallace is in the final year of his rookie deal, but could see 20 snaps a game with a solid training camp.

Avonte Maddox is back

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Maddox has been rehabbing from offseason surgery and is working his way back into the lineup.

Can Trey Sermon force Eagles hand

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia prefers to pass the football and even with the NFL’s top overall rushing offense, would Howie Roseman really carry five running backs?

Eagles offense wins the day

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/philadelphia/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Philadelphia Eagles;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Philadelphia Eagles</a> quarterback Jalen Hurts walks out to the practice field for the first day of training camp at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on July 26, 2023.
The Eagles have one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses and they’ll likely dominate many training camp practices against a revamped defense.

Tanner McKee improving

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Rashaad Penny to play at a lighter weight

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Rashaad Penny is primed for a breakout season in Philadelphia, and Eagles brass has taken the steps to make sure he’s in tip-top shape.

Jordan Davis didn't lose weight

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
There’s been some talk of Davis potentially losing weight, but the massive defensive tackle says he just got even better shape.

Nakboe Dean getting comfortable

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ORG XMIT: PAMR115
Dean is the primary defensive play caller and will wear the green dot in 2023.

Nolan Smith looking forward to the pads

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Nolan Smith made our list of players who’ll benefit from padded practices and he confirmed that on Sunday.

