Ten takeaways from Auburn’s win at LSU

Auburn did it.

The Tigers felt something that they have been chasing since 1999. Bryan Harsin prepped his team and delivered a strong second half to seal a comeback victory. Auburn beat LSU 24-19.

Bo Nix stepped up after being named the starter after a week of quarterback drama. Though Finley came in for a few plays, the offense went back to Nix and the offense came to life.

The defense stepped up late and won the second half behind Derek Mason’s adjustments. They severely limited LSU’s passing attack and gave the offense a chance to fulfill the comeback.

Here are five takeaways from Auburn’s win over LSU.

Bo Nix was having fun out there

Nix looked great. His play finally matched his strengths. His ability to extend the play and find open receivers was a refreshing thing to watch. He’s got some natural arm talent but his feet could make him special.

He was 23 of 44, 255 yards and one touchdown, 12 rushes for 74 yards, and one touchdown.

The defense adjusted

Over the course of the game, Auburn’s pass rush improved, the coverage improved, and gave the offense a chance to secure the comeback.

Jarquez Hunter is a stud

He keeps getting better. The young running back can now add “Scoring the go-ahead touchdown to end a two-decade-long curse” to his resume.

Tank Bigbsy's doesn't look healthy

We saw more of Shaun Shivers and Jarquez Hunter Saturday night due to Bigsby’s apparent injury. Fortunately, Auburn has the depth. The Tigers have gone with Hunter the past two weeks when in matter most.

Another week, another top receiver

Auburn has had a different look with the wide receivers pretty much every week. Against LSU, Demetris Robertson was the guy. He had 6 catches for 60 yards including some key moments in the intermediate passing game.

Tight ends are a big part of this offense

Auburn fans have asked for it for years. They finally have it. John Samuel Shenker has become a dynamic player in this offense.

Bryan Harsin ended the curse

After a week filled with discussions about Harsin’s decisions, he ended a drought that has been going on since 1999. The Auburn Tigers won in Baton Rogue.

Derick Hall is emerging as a key pass rusher

Hall made his presence known Saturday night. Auburn’s pass rush has been missing for the past few weeks and Hall stepped up huge with his counterpart T.D. Moultry out for the game.

Zakoby McClain is unreal

Another week, another double-digit tackle performance for McClain. He recorded 12 stops Saturday night. Owen Pappoe missed the game due to an injury and McClain stepped up big time.

Auburn's schedule is about to get much tougher

Auburn heads home to host Georgia for the first home SEC game of the Harisn era. Then they face a ranked Arkansas team on the road, Ole Miss at home, Texas A&M, and a Mississippi State team that is trending up.

SEC play. There’s nothing else like it and the Tigers are 1-0.

