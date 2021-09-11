Ten takeaways from Auburn’s win against Alabama State

Auburn beat Alabama State 62-0 on Saturday.

Behind a solid rushing attack and a 35-point third quarter, the Tigers opened up the scoring in the second half.

Bryan Harsin and his staff were able to make adjustments at the half to expand on their 20-0 lead after two quarters.

The Auburn offense was not clicking early in the contest but consistent kicks from Anders Carlson and a blocked kick returned for a touchdown allows the points to flow in Auburn’s favor early until the offense was able to get things going.

It’s now time for Penn State.

But before we get there, here are ten takeaways from Auburn’s win over Alabama State.

Tank Bigsby is special

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

We all knew this but the more Auburn fans see this guy get the rock, the more jaw-dropping his play is.

Jarquez Hunter is the future

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The guy can do it all. He caught a pass, made guys miss, ran over dudes, and ran it in from 94 yards out.

Demetris Robertson can be the guy Auburn needs

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Robertson had his coming-out party Saturday. He now has multiple scores under his belt and has become the guy Auburn recruited him to be, Bo Nix's number one target.

The run defense is incredible

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn's front seven picked up where they left off last week against Akron. Their pursuit is relentless. Auburn has allowed 43 rushing yards so far this season.

Roger McCreary is a big play waiting to happen

ohn Reed-USA TODAY Sports

McCreary could have gone to the NFL but chose to stay to increase his draft stock. he did that on Saturday with his interception and return for a touchdown.

Special teams matter

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn's offense struggled early but Auburn kept putting points on the board thanks to a punt block and a field goal block returned for a touchdown.

Harsin never stops coaching

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The head coach probably let his team have it at the half. Whatever he said, they responded as Auburn scored 35 points in the third quarter. Even when the team was clicking on all cylinders, you saw him coaching up guys on the sideline.

Anders Carlson is still straight money

ohn David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Great college kickers are hard to come by. Auburn fans have a special one with Anders Carlson. The offense couldn't punch it in early and needed Carlson to capitalize on his kicks. He nailed it.

Auburn has work to do before Penn State

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers can't play like that against Penn State or the game would be in a tough spot at halftime next week. A ton of mental mistakes hurt Auburn early. A lot of coaching tape was made for Harsin and his staff.

Zakoby McClain is a monster

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

McClain had 10 tackles on Saturday and no matter what the play is, he seems to always be around the football.

1

1