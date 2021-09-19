Ten takeaways from Auburn football’s loss to Penn State

Auburn fans expected more from their team Saturday night.

Despite it being the first true opponent of the Bryan Harsin era, the Tigers went into the matchup with a ton of confidence and trust in the new coaching staff.

Both coaches and players fell short in the 28-20 loss against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Everyone said it all week, no matter what happens, we will learn a lot about this football team. It was true. We learned a lot about this team from what happened on Saturday and we will continue to learn about this team as we watch them respond to this tough loss in Happy Valley.

Here are my ten takeaways from the Auburn loss.