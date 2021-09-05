Ten takeaways from Auburn’s 60-10 win over Akron

Auburn was in control the entire game against Akron.

The Tigers wasted no time in asserting their dominance of the overmatched Zips, scoring touchdowns on their first five drives to take a commanding 37-0 lead into halftime. The starters scored one more touchdown in the third quarter before the reserves were able to get into the action.

As good as the offense was, the defense was just as good, holding the Zips to 212 yards and 10 points.

Here are 10 takeaways from the game.

Bo Nix looked comfortbale

It was against a weak opponent but this was one of the best games of Bo Nix’s career. Nix had a clean pocket and looked comfortable standing back there and delivering throws to his receivers. He completed his first 11 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns before his first incompletion. Nix finished the day 18 for 20 for 275 yards and three touchdowns. This was the quarterback Auburn fans have been expecting and if he can keep up the solid play the offense can be better than expected.

T.D. Moultry is going to have a monster year

The senior has bounced around the defense but looks to have settled in at the edge position. He had a career-high seven tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and one sack in his first career start.

Tank Bigsby is elite

Bigsby entered the season with plenty of hype and showed why it was so deserved. He scored the first touchdown of the season and finished the day with 119 yards and two touchdowns. If the coaches had wanted he probably could have run for 200 yards but Auburn will need him for the rest of the season and he did all the work he needed to against Akron.

Here come the tight ends

Auburn has several talented tight ends and they should all see plenty of action. John Samuel Shenker and Luke Deal were both starters and the Tigers even had four on the field for Bigsby’s second touchdown. Expect to see the coaching staff feature the tight ends heavily in the passing game and as blockers to get matchups they want.

The corners are as good as advertised

Cornerback is one of the strengths of the Auburn team and the group showed why against Akron. The Zips were unable to get anything going through the air as Akron quarterback Zeto Nelson completed just nine passes for 62 yards. It may have not been a tough test but the corners did exactly what they were supposed to do against the Zips.

The offensive like looked good

Auburn’s offensive line was able to take advantage of Akron's defensive line. The Zips registered just one quarterback hurry and two tackles for loss. They also opened up holes for in the running game that the running backs took advantage of, rushing for 315 yards, five touchdowns and averaging 10.2 yards per carry.

Jarquez Hunter and Sean Jackson were explosive

https://twitter.com/AuburnFootball/status/1434338215855484931?s=20 Auburn has a great running back tandem in Bigsby and Shivers but the depth behind them is questionable. True freshman Jarquez Hunter and walk-on Sean Jackson did their best to ease those concerns against Akron. Hunter had 110 yards and one touchdown in his first game as a Tiger and showed why the coaching staff feels they have a gem in the former 3-star recruit. Jackson emerged as a great story in fall camp but looked like a play deserving of a scholarship in limited work.

The defense front was disruptive

Auburn’s defensive line has several new faces but they announced themselves in a big way against Akron. The defense had 11 tackles for loss, 10 of which came from the defensive line, The defensive front ensure the Akron offense was never able to get comfortable and was a major reason the Zips struggled to move the ball.

T.J. Finley is a massive human

Finley is a physically imposing quarterback at 6-feet-7 and 246 pounds. He used his bulk to score his first touchdown as an Auburn Tiger on a quarterback-keeper.

Starting defense got the shutout

Auburn’s starters were able to shutout Akron, but when the backups got playing time the Zips were able to score a touchdown to prevent Auburn’s first shutout since they beat Samford 52-0 in 2019.

