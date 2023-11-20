Ten Scots named to All-SAC football team; Jones voted Offensive POY

Nov. 20—Editor's note: Defensive player stats were unavailable from Scotland's playoff games.

LAURINBURG — Running back Zay Jones was voted the Sandhills Athletic Conference's Offensive Player of the Year, and nine other Scotland football players were named to the All-SAC team when the honors were released to The Laurinburg Exchange recently.

Jones is a top-20 statistical RB nationally according to MaxPreps as of Monday morning with 2,680 rushing yards and 43 total touchdowns (one receiving) and led the SAC in both categories. He was an honorable mention for the conference last year.

Quarterback Ji'San McPhatter, offensive linemen Isaiah Locklear, Darreus McDougald, Jake Clemmons, and wide receiver Quatavius Everette were Scotland's other all-conference offensive players.

McPhatter led the SAC with 1,715 passing yards and had 18 total touchdowns (two rushing) with just two interceptions. Locklear, McDougald, and Clemmons were significant in protecting McPhatter and blocking the way for Jones and Scotland's other RBs. Everette was the top receiver for the Scots, recording 41 receptions for 755 yards and eight TDs.

It's the first time all four were picked all-conference; McDougald was an honorable mention last season.

Defensive lineman Zyquarius Shaw, linebacker Malcom McGirt, and defensive back Keyshaun McQueen were the All-SAC defensive players from Scotland.

In the regular season, Shaw had 50 tackles (48 solo), seven tackles for loss, and four sacks for the Scots; McGirt led the team with 96 tackles (85 solo) and had 13 tackles for loss and two sacks; and McQueen had 38 tackles (29 solo), six tackles for loss, and an interception.

McGirt and McQueen were honorable mentions last year; it's the first all-conference selection for all three.

After being an honorable mention in 2022, Cameron Cole was selected as the All-SAC kicker after going 4-for-7 on field goals, with a long of 37 yards, and 55 of 59 on extra points. Cole also recorded 86 kickoffs with an average of 33.9 yards and a long of 59.

The honorable-mention list for the Scots includes RB Corheim Hasty, WR Dajuan Gibson, tight end Kellum Hunt, OL Jaedyn Millisock and Thomas Taylor, DL Dylan Tilson, LB Zion Morrison, and DBs Chase Odom and Joshua Adams.

"I thought our guys were very deserving," Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said. "It's an honor to be chosen as all-conference or honorable mention and proud of the ones that made it. And for some that were left off, hopefully, if you have another year, come back (and) get it next year. There's always a couple of kids left off that you wish would have made the team."

Richmond LB Joe Parsons was the SAC's Defensive Player of the Year, and Pinecrest's Nick Eddins was the conference's Coach of the Year.