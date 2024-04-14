Ten-run inning helps Bucs avoid sweep at Samford

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WJHL) – ETSU baseball tallied ten runs in the first inning of Sunday’s tilt with the Bulldogs, but still had to fight late for a 13-9 victory.

Cam Sisneros carried the hot bat for the Blue and Gold, as he launched two home runs in the first frame alone. A three-run blast to start the scoring and a grand slam to close the inning gave him a team-best 7 RBI.

Samford began chipping away almost immediately, scoring three runs in the second inning. They followed it up with five more runs in the fourth, including a three-run homer from Josh Rodriguez.

An additional Bulldog run in the fifth made it just a one-run game, 10-9.

But, the Bucs went back to the long ball for insurance in the later innings. Solo shots from Noah Gent in the sixth and Noah Webb in the eighth pushed the lead to 12-9. A sac fly from Tommy Barth rounded out the scoring for ETSU.

Webb reached base safely five times in the game with three hits and a pair of walks. Nick Iannantone and Barth both registered two hits and two runs scored in the victory, as well.

Owen Kovacs (2-0) came on in relief for the Bucs to grab the win on the bump. He hurled 5.2 innings, while allowing just one run on six hits.

ETSU (21-12, 6-6 SoCon) hosts Radford on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

