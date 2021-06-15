Ten roster thoughts looking ahead to Washington Football training camp

Ten roster thoughts looking ahead to WFT training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team shut down its offseason last week after a successful run of OTAs and a mandatory minicamp. The team got out of the spring and summer workouts without major injury, which is most important, and built real momentum for training camp, which begins next month.

For Washington head coach Ron Rivera, the final roster is already on his mind.

"It is early because we still haven’t done anything in terms of training-camp practices or games, but as we look at it we try to figure out how we can fit these pieces of the puzzle,” the coach said during minicamp.

With that in mind, here's a look at several players and position groups with little more than a month before camp opens in Richmond.