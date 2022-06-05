Ten remaining players from 2022 Ohio State football recruiting class begin to arrive on campus, react on social media
In all the hubbub of the spring and early enrollees that we see in this day and age of college football, most noticeably at a place like Ohio State, we often lose track of the players that arrive at the traditional time after finishing up their senior seasons of high school. But, we’re here to remind you that some kids still want to have the traditional experience of a high school kid that involves prom, and spring sports — not to mention graduation.
Over the weekend, those players began to arrive on the campus of Ohio State and were welcomed in by the program. All told, ten players of the 21-member class backed the U-Haul up to the banks of the Olentangy.
welcome home, Buckeyes ‼️ pic.twitter.com/HDnDLqO4oC
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) June 5, 2022
Here’s a reminder of the ten players that are now going through the first steps of donning the scarlet and gray and beginning the next step of being a student-athlete in big-time college football.
Sonny Styles, Safety
H O M E. #COMMITTED🌰 pic.twitter.com/xa3fujBa3q
— Alex “Sonny” Styles (@sonnystyles_) November 13, 2021
Recruiting Bio
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 4-inches/ 215-pounds
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 12 overall, No. 1 S
Hometown | Pickerington, OH
Kenyatta Jackson, Defensive End
Now it's time to work🤝
— Kenyatta Jackson Jr (@kjacksonjr_) June 4, 2022
Recruiting Bio
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 5-inches/ 235-pounds
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 60 overall, No. 5 DE
Hometown | Hollywood, FL
Omari Abor, Defensive End
Time to put that work in…❤️‼️ https://t.co/oPtuQ4dgys
— 𝕆𝕞𝕒𝕣𝕚 𝔸𝕓𝕠𝕣 ␈ (@BigSmooth___) June 5, 2022
Recruiting Bio
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 4-inches/ 240-pounds
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 63 overall, No. 6 DE
Hometown | Duncanville, TX
Kaleb Brown, Wide Receiver
🤯 #Zone6 just keeps getting better @ikaleb35 is officially a Buckeye ‼️#BOOM22 pic.twitter.com/xLnRNvNvzn
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 15, 2021
Recruiting Bio
Height/Weight | 5-foot, 10-inches/ 195-pounds
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 79 overall, No. 13 WR
Hometown | Chicago, IL
Tegra Tshabola, Offensive Tackle
Tegra Tshabola #67. Sounds good to me‼️ pic.twitter.com/1oeTjJ7UXp
— Tegra “Masta T” Tshabola (@tshabola_tegra) June 3, 2022
Recruiting Bio
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 5-inches/ 344-pounds
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 104 overall, No. 10 OT
Hometown | West Chester, OH
Hero Kanu, Defensive Line
Great to be back in Columbus!!! pic.twitter.com/iFOpfPhA0e
— Hero Kanu (@HeroKanu) June 2, 2022
Recruiting Bio
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 5-inches/ 293-pounds
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 129 overall, No. 19 DL
Hometown | Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Kojo Antwi, Wide Receiver
Committed. #Zone6 pic.twitter.com/rerDqQeXc8
— Kojo Antwi (@Kojo_Antwi2) July 5, 2021
Recruiting Bio
Height/Weight | 6-foot/ 190-pounds
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 151 overall, No. 26 WR
Hometown | Suwanee, GA
Carson Hinzman, Offensive Line
Honored to carry on the legacy of wearing #75 🔴⚫️ @OrlandoPace_HOF pic.twitter.com/IKFn2XAVD5
— Carson Hinzman (@HinzmanCarson) May 24, 2022
Recruiting Bio
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 4-inches/ 280-pounds
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 175 overall, No. 9 IOL
Hometown | Hammond, WI
Dallan Hayden, Running Back
This guy is legit 💯
Newest member of #ToteNation – @DCH__2#BOOM22 pic.twitter.com/FcE7Z5dfii
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 15, 2021
Recruiting Bio
Height/Weight | 5-foot, 11-inches/ 195-pounds
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 299 overall, No. 26 RB
Hometown | Memphis, TN
Avery Henry, Offensive Tackle
100% committed. @CoachStudOL @ryandaytime @CoachCookOL #LETSSGOOOO #FAMILY #JUSTTHEBEGINNING pic.twitter.com/Ap3rRwq6JH
— King_Henry2.0 (@AveryHenry731) October 20, 2021
Recruiting Bio
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches/ 305-pounds
247Sports Composite Rankings | No. 711 overall, No. 57 OT
Hometown | Saint Clairsville, OH
