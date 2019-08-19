Ten redshirt freshmen to watch this season

Dn3kbffrjjymocgbubpc

USA TODAY Sports Images

Many focus on the true freshmen ready to take college football by storm but let’s not forget the redshirts who took a year to get bigger, stronger and faster, and are ready to make a big impact. Mike Farrell lists his top 10 redshirt freshmen to watch in college football this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

JUST RELEASED: New Top 10 for 2021 class





R50vhfj0ws1vn8orgjza

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

*****

1. WR Justin Shorter, Penn State

Recruiting: Shorter avoided any real drama in his process by committing to Penn State during the summer leading up to his junior season. Michigan, Virginia Tech and Rutgers were also considered, but the Nittany Lions were considered the heavy favorite.

The skinny: Shorter likely would have made an impact in 2018, but some nagging injuries slowed his progress. He has impressed throughout his time on campus and has continued to improve as we near the 2019 season. The Penn State wide receiver group has plenty of potential, but it is Shorter who has the greatest likelihood of becoming a star during his time in Happy Valley.

Farrell’s Take: Shorter was a five-star for a reason, a kid who had great size and an uncanny ability to adjust to the football. In the Penn State offense he can be a huge weapon, especially in the red zone and in the middle of the field. I wasn’t convinced he was a five-star until the end of the process but he kept improving and now expectations are high.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PENN STATE FANS AT BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

Read More