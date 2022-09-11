Ten reasons why Washington State shocked Wisconsin

Heading into 2022, if you told a Wisconsin fan the summary of how the Badgers were upset by Washington State they probably wouldn’t believe you.

The Cougars came away with a 17-14 win in a game where Graham Mertz shined? He what? Yes, the Kansas native played arguably the best game of his Badger career since his debut against Illinois and Wisconsin came up short.

The Badgers offensive line was pushed around by a fast, physical Cougars defense. They were what? Yes, the Wisconsin offensive line was arguably the weakest link on the field today for the team wearing red.

How did Wisconsin fall to 1-1 as an over two touchdown favorite? Here are ten reasons:

The Wisconsin offensive line was pushed around

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Nakia Watson (25) rushes with the football during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin offensive line hasn’t been up to standard over the past couple of seasons, but today may have been a new low for the group. Washington State looked much faster at the line of scrimmage, and there were few running lanes for Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi to exploit.

Special teams...again

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; General view of Camp Randall Stadium during the second quarter of the game between the Washington State Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a good chance special teams is involved if Wisconsin loses a game in recent years.

Whether it be mistakes in the punt return game or allowing the Cougars to return the opening kickoff of the second half all the way to the Wisconsin 27-yard line, the Badgers could not put anything together in a phase of the game that often decides close games.

We will get to the kicking situation later on.

Early play calling

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes with the football around Washington State Cougars linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to fault Wisconsin wanting to run the football, but early on the signs were there that it simply wasn’t the afternoon for Bobby Engram to dial up a heavy dose of the ground game.

The offensive line was being pushed around, the Cougars were stacking the box, and Mertz was making tremendous throws. Taking the ball out of Mertz’s hands proved costly at times for the Badgers, especially with their early commitment to running on first down.

A timely turnover

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff (85) rushes with the football after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Illinois State Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to fault Clay Cundiff after he was a reason Wisconsin was in the game to begin with, but the Badger tight end fumbled the football with 5:14 left in the contest and the home team would never see the ball again.

A timely, costly turnover always feels to be at the center of an upset loss and Saturday afternoon was no different.

Well, the kicking situation was something

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; General view of Camp Randall Stadium during the second quarter of the game between the Washington State Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The kicking situation was certainly something on Saturday.

Vito Calvaruso missed badly from both 51 yards and 43 yards in what could have been the difference in the game. The misses weren’t exactly close.

Washington State's defense came to play

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) rushes with the football during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s give the Cougars a ton of credit, specifically the defense. Whether it was senior linebacker Daiyan Henley flying around to make tackles, Chau Smith-Wade making life difficult on Wisconsin’s receivers, or Brennan Jackson creating problems on the line, the Cougars came to play on that side of the ball.

A key momentum swing

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert talks with Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst during warmups prior to the game at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It only takes one play to turn momentum on its head in college football, and in this one that play felt like Washington State Renard Bell returning the opening kick of the second half down to Wisconsin’s 27-yard line.

A Wisconsin interception that went wrong?

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Jay Shaw (1) shows the Badgers W before the team photo as part of Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

You rarely see an interception turn into a fumble on the same play. You saw it twice on Saturday. The first one came when Jay Shaw picked off Cameron Ward and quickly fumbled it back to Washington State.

The freak play set up a Nakia Watson touchdown to give Washington State the lead for good.

Penalties, penalties, penalties

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes with the football around Washington State Cougars linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It felt like there were multiple times throughout Saturday’s game where Wisconsin would break off a big run and the offensive line would bring it back for holding.

The Badgers finished with 11 penalties for 106 penalty yards while the Cougars committed only five penalties for 50 yards. Other stats didn’t add up to a Wisconsin loss, but this one did.

Washington State's offense did just enough

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Nakia Watson (25) rushes with the football during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s give the Cougars a bit more credit. Nakia Watson made the most of his return to Wisconsin, scoring a pair of touchdowns and making Kamo’i Latu miss with a nasty spin on his second score. Cameron Ward wasn’t game-changing but made a few alert plays late, including turning a botched snap into a first down, to seal the win.

