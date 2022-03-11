Ten prospects that shined at the Combine that would look good in Cleveland

The NFL Scouting Combine is now in the books and as I am speaking someone somewhere is moving a prospect either up or down by six rounds due to their 40-yard dash time, but the combine should be taken into consideration, but shouldn’t be the only way to evaluate a prospect.

The scouting combine is just one of the tools in the scouting tool belt and I typically don’t move my rankings based on combine results, but I will go back and take a second look at a prospect to see if there is something that I missed or if I need to take a deeper look at a guy. The following are ten guys that had impressive enough showings that I need to take a deeper look and I urge the Cleveland Browns to do the same.

Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Austin III lit up the combine with a 4.32 40-yard dash, 39-inch vertical, and 11’3″ broad jump. All three of these marks were in the top three of the receiving group. Austin lacks the ideal size at only 5’8″ and 170 pounds, but the dude verified his speed and big-play ability. Austin could be in the conversation in the second round.

Memphis WR Calvin Austin III

Height 5’8”

Weight 170

Arms 30”

Hands 9 1/4” -Super speedy guy. Suspect in contested catch battles, but if you catch him stride..he is gone. pic.twitter.com/IrYk19GftO — 🟧Manny Maxwell🟧 (@mannymaxwell5) March 3, 2022

Damone Clark, ILB, LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Damone Clark was seen as a top linebacker prospect going into the combine, but he confirmed his legitimacy and then some with a blazing 4.57 40-yard dash and prototype size at 6’3″ and 245 pounds. Clark can be great at any linebacker spot and is going to be in the conversation in the second round.

Damone Clark with the INT for LSU 👀 pic.twitter.com/n5S2HH4CFb — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 16, 2021

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jahan Dotson has been getting mixed reviews for his combine performance as his testing was underwhelming, but his on-field work-out impressed many folks. Dotson has been compared to Emmanuel Sanders due to his size and consistent hands.

Jahan Dotson is going to be a legit receiver at the NFL level. He has all the tools, and showed out at the combine 📈 Where do we want to see him land? Personally: Jacksonville #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/d4K52KkDaR — Jeremy (@PopesFFH) March 6, 2022

Christian Harris, ILB, Alabama

Christian Harris has some iffy film, sometimes looking like an All-American and then sometimes a bit lost, but his ceiling is sky high and his testing proved that with a 4.44 40-yard dash and 11-foot broad jump. Harris is on the upswing with an amazing game against Georgia under his belt to go with these numbers.

Christian Harris from Alabama, with his his 4.44 speed on display. If Devin Bush doesn’t pan out I pick Harris as my backup plan. pic.twitter.com/lxSMPIkv5V — Steel Legends (@Steel_Legends) March 6, 2022

Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Lloyd is a guy who didn’t put up any elite number at the combine, but his overall performance was fantastic with a 10’6″ broad jump, 25 bench press reps, and good size at 6’2″ and 237 pounds. Lloyd has the athleticism to play any linebacker spot and can even play a role as an edge rusher.

I haven’t spent months looking at the All-22 so I could be wrong…but I think Devin Lloyd might be good… pic.twitter.com/EDWTWJJrYL — Valley Boys Sports (@VBSofficial_) March 2, 2022

Chad Muma, ILB, Wyoming

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Muma is another linebacker that shined and looks like a potential candidate in the second round. The Browns will be looking for versatility and athleticism on the second level and Muma displayed that with ease. At 6’2″ and 241 pounds, Muma is built to be an NFL backer.

Getting to some linebacker tape tonight with @wyo_football’s Chad Muma. You’d love to see him finish this tackle but the play recognition and speed are top-notch. Fun study so far. pic.twitter.com/FGl4XS9Mg1 — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) March 7, 2022

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

We knew Chris Olave was fast, but he proved it as he ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash. There were some questions surrounding Olave’s legitimacy as a true number one, but that level of elite speed proves he can reach that ceiling.

This route by Chris Olave was too smooth 🔥

pic.twitter.com/M9J8eTcwOl — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) March 6, 2022

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

George Pickens is clearly fully recovered from his torn ACL and proved that he is an elite athlete as he ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at 6’3″ and 195 pounds. Pickens has elite potential with the ideal size and consistent hands that NFL teams covet in a legit number one.

NFL Combine: Wide Receiver Risers📈

1.) Chris Olave

2.) George Pickens

3.) Calvin Austin

4.) Skyy Moore

5.) Khalil Shakir

6.) Mike Woods II pic.twitter.com/mQCMS6ftyj — TheDraftMatrix (@MatrixDraft) March 4, 2022

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

We previously discussed on this site how Christian Watson dominated during Senior Bowl week, but he also put up an impressive performance at the combine. Watson has the size and athleticism to fill numerous roles in the NFL.

A lot of talk about Burks being the next “Deebo” but a guy I think has equal potential is Christian Watson From the backfield he takes a hand off & shows good vision & feel at full speed to pick up a nice chunk play Keep him in mind #FantasyFootball #DraftSZN pic.twitter.com/bIs7793I5J — Jeremy (@PopesFFH) March 9, 2022

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Garrett Wilson made a statement with his 4.38 40-yard dash and he also looked great during his on-field drills. There were a few people out there that doubted his speed and physical ability to be a number one option in the NFL, but those thoughts can be put away.

Garrett Wilson is the literal definition of “plays bigger than his size” WR1 #Browns pic.twitter.com/bQFyE20vYe — Mac (@tha_buffalo) March 6, 2022

