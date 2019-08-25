Ten players that should bounce back in 2019

Aahh1zikp5ntpyclztsz

AP Images

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

Bounce back is a term that is used often when it comes to college football players who are coming off seasons where they didn’t live up to expectations. Here are 10 guys to watch this season who are bouncing back.

Recruiting: Claiming that Washington was his dream school, Adams committed to the Huskies during the summer prior to his junior season. While Oregon continued its pursuit, and a coaching change occurred in Seattle, Adams still stuck with the Huskies.

The skinny: The last two seasons have not gone according to plan for Adams, who tore his ACL in 2017 and then missed a majority of the 2018 season with a back injury. After gaining a medical redshirt, he surprised some people by deciding to return for his final season in Seattle. There is no doubt that he possesses the talent and potential to be a first-round NFL Draft pick next spring, so staying healthy and performing up to his abilities will mean a great deal for both the Huskies and his future in the league.

Farrell’s take: A high three-star out of high school, I never got to see Adams in person because he was from Washington and couldn’t get out to camps nor was he invited to an all-star game. But on film he was tall, angular with a great frame to fill out and a long reach he used very effectively. He was more finesse than he was power back then but he uses a nice combination of both now but injuries have killed him. He needs a huge season this year.

Recruiting: Akers initially committed to Alabama before the start of his junior season, but eventually re-opened his recruitment. After trimming his new list of favorites down to Florida State, Ole Miss, Georgia and Ohio State, he committed to the Seminoles over the in-state Rebels in late December.

The skinny: Following a true freshman season when he rushed for 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns, there were plenty of expectations on Akers heading into the 2018 season. Those expectations were not met though, as he rushed for 706 yards and six touchdowns while gaining only 4.4 yards per carry. News from Tallahassee this summer is that Akers is looking primed for a big season, so will he be able to showcase all of the skills that made him one of the top running back recruits in the country in the Class of 2017?

Farrell’s take: Akers was a freaky talent out of high school, as evidenced by his national ranking, and there was quite a debate between Akers and Najee Harris for No. 1 running back and No. 1 overall. Akers played quarterback in high school and could do it all, but it was his ability with the ball in his hands that impressed the most. He had a great freshman season but fell back last season with an awful offensive line. However, better things should be coming this season.

