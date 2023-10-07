Ten Ohio State football players who earned their Buckeye leaves against Maryland

Ohio State Football shook off their first half bland play to surge ahead of Maryland in the second half, to earn a 37-17 win in front of a home crowd.

While the score looks good, there were still aspects of the game that have left much more to be desired. With that said, there was still plenty of good to come out of this win. That does happen when you still come out victorious, while not playing your best.

We will see more Buckeye decals on Ohio State players helmet’s next week against Purdue and here are ten players that earned their’s for their play against Maryland.

Safety Josh Proctor

Josh Proctor’s first INT since 2020 was a very big one. 💯#B1Gstats https://t.co/JpImRRTE4F — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) October 7, 2023

Why

Absolutely owned the back end of the defense, credited with 1.5 tackles for loss, 7 tackles and a pick-6. A monster game for Proctor against Maryland.

Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau

Why

It wasn’t Penn State good, but Tuimoloau had a very good game. He was disruptive, got his first sack of the year and helped set the edge. Great to see him continue his stolid play.

Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams

Man, DT Tyleik Williams has been so good for the #Buckeyes this season. Contributing in every way. Comes up with a batted down pass here. The next play, DE Jack Sawyer gets pressure and forces an errant throw from Maryalnd QB Taulia Tagovailoa. Ohio State stepping up on D. pic.twitter.com/HJotkyo3Ir — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) October 7, 2023

Why

Not many people thought it would be Williams that broke out from this position group, but here we are. He’s always making plays, today tipping a pass and getting a tackle-for-loss.

Wide receiver Julian Fleming

Why

One of the unsung heroes for the Buckeyes, Fleming made a fantastic diving catch to set up the offense inside Maryland’s five yard line. His blocking is always consistent as well.

Cornerback Denzel Burke

Why

Burke island was floating in Ohio Stadium this afternoon. He was called for a pass interference, but it was questionable at best. You just can’t throw anything his way. Plus this monster hit. Elite.

Defensive end / fullback Caden Curry

Caden Curry fullback alert, First down Buckeyes ‼️ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 7, 2023

Why

Like Williams, Curry wasn’t the young defensive end that I thought would emerge, but he has. A tackle-for-loss in a short yardage situation and tipped a pass. Oh and he’s the Buckeyes short yardage fullback. The box score didn’t show an impact, but he had one on both sides of the ball.

Safety Lathan Ransom

PICKED OFF The @OhioStateFB defense with ANOTHER big play 🔒🌰 pic.twitter.com/clcdb0mI61 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

Why

Many weren’t happy to see Ransom roaming the Buckeye secondary after last years results, but it’s been a complete 180 in his play. He was great again, making plays in the backfield, sure tackles, great in coverage (see his interception).

The high school connection of McCord to Harrison Jr.

WOW On 2nd & 33 Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr. connect for a massive gain 🤝🔥 pic.twitter.com/UAOPVotuwf — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

Why

Fifteen targets from quarterback Kyle McCord resulted in 8 receptions and 163 yards for receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The high school teammates have years of chemistry and it showed today when the Buckeyes needed it the most.

Safety Sonny Styles

The #Buckeyes blitz safety Sonny Styles on 3rd-and-9, and the sophomore brings down Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa for a big-time stop. Great call by DC Jim Knowles. pic.twitter.com/yEetM0rblG — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) October 7, 2023

Why

Technically Styles is the adjuster, regardless of where he lined up, he was making plays. On the day he had 5 tackles and helped on one behind the line of scrimmage. This was his best game as a Buckeye.

Second half team effort

"The way we played in the second half is the way that Buckeye football is supposed to be played." @JennyTaft speaks with @OhioStateFB Head Coach Ryan Day after the win ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Et2s0C8Y8C — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

Why

This one goes to everyone after a sluggish first half. The two teams played to a 10-10 tie at the half, which wasn’t how the Buckeyes want to return to the field following their bye week. The second half was a different story and you have to credit the team’s mentality to put their foot down and impose their will.

