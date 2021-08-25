Ten Ohio State football matchups we’d love to see with alliance with ACC, Pac-12

Though we’re still waiting to see how and when the newfound love affair between the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 will shake out with scheduling, you will no doubt start to see the teams from each conference schedule each other more in both football and basketball.

It’s going to take a while before we really see a ton of games between the trio in football because what’s already contractually obligated years out will still need to run its course. Still, there will be games more often between these 41 institutions of academic learning and feats of athletic endeavors. You can bank on it.

It got us thinking. Who would Ohio State fans love to see the Buckeyes play in football from the ACC and Pac-12. Obviously, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have a history in the Rose Bowl, so there have been more matchups there, but there are still quite a few teams in both leagues that we don’t get to see very often go toe-to-toe with OSU.

So here are ten teams that I’d love to see, and maybe you would too, taking into account recent history, success, travel, and more.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (ACC)

Sept. 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

What's appealing?

There are only two teams Ohio State has never matched up against between both conferences, and they both reside in the ACC. Wake Forest doesn't have a great tradition and isn't usually in the same bowl profile as Ohio State, so there hasn't been much of a chance of meeting in the postseason. Aside from that, the programs haven't gone out of their way to make this matchup happen. This is appealing for just the sheer fact that the two have never matched up, and there's not too many programs out there the Buckeyes have yet to play.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (ACC)

Nov. 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

What's appealing?

Believe it to not, Georgia Tech and OSU have been like two ships passing in the night. The Yellow Jackets are the other program among the three leagues the Buckeyes haven't faced, but it's more appealing than a matchup with Wake Forest. Atlanta isn't too terribly far from Columbus, and Georgia Tech has had some pretty good seasons that you'd think would have resulted in a bowl game matchup with the Buckeyes somewhere along the line. Nope, a fresh face would be nice.

Duke Blue Devils (ACC)

A Duke football helmet on the Duke's sideline during the game against MTSU on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at MTSU. Credit: USA TODAY Sports network

What's appealing?

Believe it or not, the two programs have met four times, with Ohio State holding a 3-1 advantage, but the last came all the way back in 1981. After a terrible run as a football program, Duke has become more respectable in recent years and it would be interesting for no other reason than we just haven't seen the two play in a long time.

Clemson Tigers (ACC)

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Myers (71) blocks Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (11) on a running play for running back Trey Sermon (8) during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What's appealing?

This would be much higher had the two programs not met so often in recent history, but stay with me here. Coming off the very satisfying blowout win against Clemson, the Buckeyes are now one up and three down to the Tigers. People still feel that Dabo Swinney and crew are the better overall program right now. Wouldn't you like to change that narrative and get back closer to even overall and go on a winning streak? Wouldn't you like to have Swinney stick his foot in his mouth again? Yep, and yep. Heck, the two might meet again this season anyhow. We'll see.

Stanford Cardinal (Pac-12)

Sep 25, 1982, Columbus, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Stanford Cardinals quarterback John Elway (7) in action against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium during the 1982 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

What's appealing?

John Elway was quarterback the last time Stanford played Ohio State, so yeah -- it's been a while. Add to that the fact that the Cardinal owns a 3-2 advantage against the Buckeyes historically, and that needs to change. With Stanford's current physical, blue-collar brand of football, it would be a fun game to watch as well. Schedule it out in the Bay area, and it would be a sweet road trip too.

Utah Utes (Pac-12)

Former Ohio State commit Clark Phillips on why he flipped to Utah

Sep 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

What's appealing?

There has only been one matchup between these two programs, and that was back in 1986 before Utah became what it is today and joined the Pac-12. The Utes have become known as a tough-out and well-coached team, and it'd be interesting to see the two go at it, preferably out west in Salt Lake City and all that has to offer as eye candy.

Miami Hurricanes (ACC)

Ohio State tailback Maurice Clarett (13) rushes up the middle against Miami defenders for a five-yard touchdown in the second overtime of the Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 3, 2003. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file)

What's appealing?

It wasn't too long ago when these two matched up, back in a two-game series in 2010 and 2011. But with the history between these two, it's always fun to match up again and re-live the 2003 Fiesta Bowl classic. Both have had fantastic players and teams, and it's always must-see television because of the history of both programs. Oh yeah, and road trip to Miami anyone? I know Ohio State was just in the "Magic City" for the national championship game, but it was a pandemic and not many were able to travel and take it all in.

Florida State Seminoles (ACC)

Jan 1, 1998: Linebacker Sam Cowart of the Florida State Seminoles celebrates with a teammate during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Florida State won the game, 31-14. Credit: Jonathan Daniel

What's appealing?

We know, we know, Florida State is a shell of the power it was under Bobby Bowden in the 90s, but it's still the spear on the side of the helmets and the Garnett and Gold. There is a mystique about it even still. Also, the Buckeyes have never beaten the Seminoles, dropping all three contests, including a 31-14 beatdown in the Sugar Bowl in 1998. That's in fact, the last time the two tussled, and I for one would like to see it happen again.

UCLA Bruins (Pac-12)

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Players from the Ohio State Buckeyes and the UCLA Bruins gather on the field to pray after the game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on September 22, 2001. UCLA defeated Ohio State 13-6. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

What's appealing?

UCLA is synonymous with the Pac-12. Ohio State is the face of the Big Ten. USC and OSU have met several times, but the Bruins and Buckeyes haven't quite as often, the last coming back in 2001. The all-time series is tied 4-4-1 and seeing those two on the field at the same time brings back the nostalgia of Rose Bowl's past. Let's hop on a plane, go to SoCal, and make this one happen again -- in the Rose Bowl Stadium during the regular season nonetheless. There's no better setting in all of college football.

North Carolina Tarheels (ACC)

Oct 10, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

What's appealing?

It's been a long time, like 1975 long since these two have met on the gridiron. The Tarheels have always felt like a sleeping giant-type program to me. It sits in the southeast in an area with a ton of great high school football prospects, has the Jordan brand thing going, and those colors. Mack Brown has the program on the upswing again, and can you imagine two of the most iconic colors in college football going at it on a fall Saturday.

1

1

1

1

1

1