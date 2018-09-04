Ten NFL players whose names you should memorise ahead of the new season

Saquon Barkley is likely to be attracting plenty of attention for the Giants this season - USA TODAY Sports

For the most devoted NFL fans, a new season means hundreds of names to learn. Not just rookies, but players promoted from practice squads or brought in through the international player pathway.

Not everyone has the time to commit to memory the difference between Dorance Armstrong and Dallas Goedert* so here's a top 10 to get you started ahead of Thursday's kick-off.

This list is not just a home for rookies, but also players a few years into their careers who look likely to have the kind of season which will make them household names. Etch their names into your brain.

Nicknamed Saquads, because look at the size of the man’s thighs:

The number two overall pick in the 2018 draft is regarded as the best player in the class by almost everyone who matters. He’s dynamite running between the tackles, an excellent blocker and a lethal weapon receiving out of the backfield - Barkley is primed to make a large and immediate impact on a Giants team which has been crying out for a top-level running back for years.

Credit: AP

There might be no better player at talking themselves into the headlines than Ramsey. The third-year cornerback is a self-professed trash talking pro, but unfortunately for the rest of the league he more than backs it up on the field. Ramsey has developed into one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks on a Jaguars defense that will wreak havoc on the AFC again this season. He’s a big mouth, but an even bigger talent.

Story Continues

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns (defensive end)

The Browns have a long, depressing history of making truly terrible decisions in the draft. Picking Myles Garrett number one in 2017 was not one of them.

The explosive defensive end recorded seven sacks last season, and is only going to get more destructive in his second year. While Tyrod Taylor should finally give Cleveland stability at quarterback, Garrett is the team’s true star.

Sam Darnold, NY Jets (quarterback)

Credit: AP

Sam Darnold was born in 1997, which feels like it should make him about 13 years old, yet next Monday he will be the New York Jets’ starting quarterback against Detroit and become the youngest signal caller to start the season opener since 1970. The USC product may not immediately light up the NFL, but he has all the skills to develop into the top QB the Jets can just never seem to find. This season we’ll discover if the 2018 number three draft pick really is the man.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (quarterback)

The other rookie quarterback who is almost certain to see some action early in the season is Buffalo’s Josh Allen. Currently sitting behind Nathan Peterman (of five interceptions in a single half fame), Allen’s arm strength has to be seen to be believed - and given Peterman’s record you have to believe we’ll get that chance. The young gunslinger is pure box office, but accuracy issues and a worryingly weak offensive line mean there are real fears among Bills fans that he could bust.

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (running back)

New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara stole the rookie running back show last season, but this year Christian McCaffrey is primed to become a breakout star. The slippery Panthers back proved how dangerous he can be in the passing game in 2017, but he’ll see a far bigger workload between the tackles this season too. McCaffrey has packed on five pounds of muscle during the offseason, and looks ready to live up to his sterling reputation coming out of college.

Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles (wide receiver)

Nelson Agholor had by far his best season in the NFL last year, making 62 receptions for 768 yards, and should be Carson Wentz’s primary target as the Eagles look to repeat their Super Bowl heroics. He’s never going to put up the kind of numbers as an Antonio Brown or Julio Jones, or make the flashy plays of Odell Beckham Junior, but the fourth-year receiver is going to be a key player on what should still be one of the league’s strongest rosters.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (quarterback)

Credit: USA TODAY

The Chiefs made a bold move when they traded franchise quarterback Alex Smith to Washington this season and made Mahomes their starter, but one thing’s for sure, Kansas City is going to be a fun place to watch football this season. Mahomes is capable of making jaw-dropping passes and looked excellent in his week 17 debut against the Broncos last season. If Mahomes is good the Chiefs could be a sneaky contender this season.

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (wide receiver)

Adam Thielen entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2013, but has turned himself into one of the league’s premier receivers. His tandem with Stefon Diggs makes up the most dangerous deep threat in the NFL, and he’s also been taking a lot of snaps in the slot for the Vikings this offseason. With 1,276 yards and his first Pro Bowl nod last season, Thielen just keeps getting better - a scary fact for every defensive back in the NFC.

Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears (linebacker)

Arrival of the Mack. pic.twitter.com/JhZhQFpaXm — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 3, 2018

The Bears essentially mortgaged their future on Saturday when they gave the Raiders two first round picks and then some to land Khalil Mack in a blockbuster trade which shook the NFL. The thing is, no one is arguing the Raiders got the better end of the deal. Mack is a complete linebacker machine who has recorded double digit sacks in each of the last three seasons, and is the kind of elite player who could help make Chicago’s defense one of the most feared in the league.

* - Two rookies, a defensive end for the Cowboys and tight end for the Eagles respectively.