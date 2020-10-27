Ten most interesting players to watch in NBA free agency

NBA free agency — and this entire offseason — is going to be a frenzy. It will be a short offseason — possibly just more than 70 days between the end of the Finals and the start of the next season, about half a regular offseason — and things are going to move fast.

Free agency is going to be a blur. Some players may have already agreed to deals.

With that, here is our list of the 10 most interesting NBA free agents to follow this offseason. This is not the 10 best players — Anthony Davis (once he opts out) and Brandon Ingram are the best players, but both will be maxed out and re-signed by their teams (the Lakers and Pelicans). That’s not interesting. The players on this list may switch teams, have options in the market, or just have a unique situation.

Let’s start with the best player available who could switch teams, the rock-solid two-way point guard who helped Toronto win a title. He averaged 17.6 points and 6.6 assists per game last season for the Raptors, plus he is a quality defender who specializes in deflecting passes and getting steals. After betting on himself again and again over the years, VanVleet is about to cash in. He could get up to $20 million in the first year, or maybe $85 million over four years.

Will a team with cap space that needs a quality backcourt presence — Charlotte, Atlanta, New York — come in a little higher and poach VanVleet away from Toronto? Nick Nurse has said VanVleet is part of Toronto’s core and they want to keep him, but if the contract gets above $20 million it becomes hard for Toronto to maintain max cap space for the 2021 offseason.

Before the pandemic hit — in reality, before the playoffs started — it would have been a lock that Sixth Man of the Year Harrell would have multiple suitors in NBA free agency. Then came the playoffs, when he missed time in the bubble (due to the death of his grandmother), he struggled on the court (especially defensively), and the Clippers were -11.6 per 100 possessions when he was on the floor. It hurt Harrell’s free-agent stock.

He still will get a healthy raise — probably from the Clippers — but he’s likely going to land in the mid-teens ($14 million-$17 million) a season, which is below what he hoped. If a team looking for help up front tries to poach him, it’s up for debate how hard the Clippers would fight to keep him.

Oklahoma City is starting a rebuild — as evidenced by moving on from Billy Donovan as coach — and Gallinari is not part of OKC’s future. He is a stretch four who averaged 18.7 points a game and shot 40.5% from three, a skill set a lot of teams could use. What is interesting about him is he should get paid in the mid-teens ($14 million to $17 million a year), but the teams with the cap space to do that are not going to spend that money on a 32-year-old with an injury history. Gallinari would fit beautifully on a few contenders, but they can only offer the mid-level exception ($9.3 million). Is he willing to take that much less to go to a contender? Is there a sign-and-trade in his future?

