Ten Midstate athletes earn a dozen gold medals at PIAA state track meet

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate was well represented at the PIAA State Track & Field Meet over the weekend, with ten local athletes earning a dozen gold medals, with many more earning podium appearances.

Highlights from Friday and Saturday along with interviews with gold medalists can be found above and below, along with a full list of Central PA podium finishers.

Boys AAA 1600 Meter Run: Colin Whitaker, Lampeter Strasburg – 8th

Girls AAA 3200 Meter Run: Ella Wolfe, Hempfield – 6th

Boys AA 3200 Meter Run: Wyatt Stroup, Juniata – 8th

Boys AAA 3200 Meter Run: Adam Kingston, Manheim Township – 3rd, Vinay Raman, Hershey – 6th

Girls AA 100 Meter Hurdles: Lilyanna Carlson, Bermudian Springs – 5th

Girls AAA 100 Meter Hurdles: Ella Bahn, Spring Grove – 2nd

Boys AAA 110 Meter Hurdles: Tyler Burgess, Palmyra – 1st

Girls AAA 100 Meter Dash: Laila Campbell, Spring Grove – 2nd

Boys AAA 100 Meter Dash: Gabe Scott, Central Dauphin – 2nd, Lex Cyrus, Susquehanna Township – 3rd

Girls AAA 4×800 Meter Relay: Manheim Township (Kaila Atteberry, Piper Fogleman, Sarah Ebersole, Elena Barrall) – 3rd, Dallastown (Addison Emenheiser, Morgan Good, Neila Granger, Natalie Good) – 5th, Carlisle (Emily Leatherman, Sophia Julias, Elisabeth Bordner, Ana Bondy) – 7th

Boys AA 4×800 Meter Relay: Susquenita (Roman Brenny, Tyler Rudy, Ryan Keefe, Joshua Kauffman) – 8th

Boys AAA 4×800 Meter Relay: Carlisle (Darian Crim, Benjamin Kerr, Joshua Blanton, James Millare) – 2nd

Girls AA 4×100 Meter Relay: Annville-Cleona (Miracle Hershey, Jada Morales, Sophia Caporaletti, Kendall Cooper) – 2nd

Girls AAA 4×100 Meter Relay: JP McCaskey (Damani Crosson, Aasly DeLeon, Isabel Roman, Corrine Miller) – 3rd

Boys AAA 4×100 Meter Relay: Cumberland Valley (Rukie Efeturi, Seth Beardsley, Owen Bramblett, Ke’Aune Green) – 3rd, Carlisle (Darian Crim, Parker Smith, Mason Pretopapa, Javani Mosley) – 7th, Susquehanna Township (Ga’ree Mathes, Samuel Oliseh, Zikhere Leaks, Lex Cyrus) – 8th

Girls AAA 400 Meter Dash: Kaddel Howard, Cedar Crest – 1st

Boys AA 400 Meter Dash: Quincy Stewart, Columbia – 3rd

Girls AA 300 Meter Hurdles: Rebekah Brinser, Greenwood – 7th

Girls AAA 300 Meter Hurdles: Ella Bahn, Spring Grove – 1st

Boys AAA 300 Meter Hurdles: Tyler Burgess, Palmyra – 1st, Marcus Quaker, West Perry – 3rd

Boys AA 800 Meter Run: David Moran, Annville-Cleona – 3rd

Boys AAA 800 Meter Run: Carter Smith, Mifflin County – 3rd

Girls AAA 200 Meter Dash: Laila Campbell, Spring Grove – 1st, Jaylynn Dorsey, Susquehanna Township – 6th

Girls AA 4×400 Meter Relay: Annville-Cleona (Sophia Caporaletti, Jada Morales, Miracle Hershey, Kendall Cooper) – 6th

Girls AAA 4×400 Meter Relay: Conestoga Valley (Tia Logan, Alondra Montijo-Ortiz, Mae Linder, Isabella Johnson) – 8th

Girls AA Discus Throw: Margaret Bila, Lancaster Catholic – 1st

Girls AAA Pole Vault: Anna Rank, Elizabethtown – 5th

Girls AAA Shot Put: Laci Nelson, Manheim Central – 1st, Sophia Rivera, Ephrata – 2nd

Boys AA Javelin Throw: Jeremiah Hargrove, Trinity – 4th

Girls AAA Triple Jump: Shaniyah Weidler, Susquehanna Township – 5th, Zariyah Whigham, Lebanon – 6th, Anne Gardner, Hershey – 7th

Boys AA High Jump: Jasper Shepps, Juniata – 4th

Boys AAA Pole Vault: Drake Risser, Lower Dauphin – 1st, Breckin Swope, East Pennsboro – 2nd, Mason Bucks, Palmyra – 3rd, Gabriel Pecaitis, Gettysburg – 5th

Girls AA Pole Vault: Lilyana Carlson, Bermudian Springs – 1st, Adeline Woodward, Trinity – 6th

Girls AAA High Jump: Ella Bahn, Spring Grove – 1st

Girls AAA Discus Throw: Genesis Castro, JP McCaskey – 1st, Maria Clark, Mechanicsburg – 2nd, Bailey Hurley, Greencastle-Antrim – 6th

Boys AAA Long Jump: Michael Scott, Dallastown – 3rd

Boys AA Javelin Throw: Jackson Hersh, South Western – 7th

Girls AA Triple Jump: Alison Watts, Bermudian Springs – 7th

Girls AAA Long Jump: Jaylynn Dorsey, Susquehanna Township – 1st

Girls AAA Javelin Throw: Eliana Schneider, Cedar Crest – 4th, Jada Lubin, JP McCaskey – 8th

Boys AAA High Jump: Ty’Shawn Ewings, Harrisburg – 2nd

Boys AAA Discus Throw: Aaron Weigle, Bermudian Springs – 6th, Pearce Allyene, York Tech – 8th

