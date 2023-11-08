Manchester United implode after Marcus Rashford's red card in Copenhagen

Harry Maguire is distraught as Copenhagen score their late winner against Manchester United - Getty Images/James Gill

“Your Theatre Of Nightmares,” read the giant banner from FC Copenhagen fans just before kick-off, and this proved to be the case for Manchester United. They spectacularly collapsed twice after a Marcus Rashford red card and ended up with their Champions League hopes in tatters after a bizarre, eventful evening.

This was another crazy game – up there with Chelsea’s win at Tottenham earlier in the week. For the checklist of events, there was a Rashford red card, United throwing away a two-goal lead through Rasmus Hojlund, delays for medical emergencies in the stands and a pro-Palestine pitch invader. You can throw in some Video Assistant Referee controversy and United players getting pelted with missiles.

In the final moments, United were sunk by a wonderkid called Roony, not Wayne, but Roony Bardghji, the Kuwait-born 17-year-old, who scored the winning goal to cap the non-stop action at Parken Stadium.

Roony Bardghji celebrates Copenhagen's late winner

Erik ten Hag is now staring at Champions League elimination. The trip to Galatasaray was always a daunting one and they do so with the odds of qualification against them now. Lose and they are out. They need a miracle in Istanbul and could easily finish bottom and not have Europa League football either.

Ten Hag may take heart from the performance, which showed spirit but turned on Rashford’s red, in his first start since the Dutch manager criticised him for his nightclub birthday celebrations hours after the Manchester derby defeat. It led to Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves pulling Copenhagen level before the drama of the second half.

The players left on the pitch showed a willingness to fight for their manager, so downing tools cannot be levelled at them. But their ability to fold under pressure is alarming and this was a match in which they looked in control.

“Football is a game of mistakes, I don’t say we did everything right but I take a lot of positives, even with 10 men we are dictating the game,” said Ten Hag. “We played very well. We are very disappointed in the end we take nothing from this because it should have been different.

“Again, the attitude was great from the lads, they fought as a team, together. All on one page, we fought for every yard on the pitch shoulder for shoulder, so I can’t make any criticism on the team for that.”

United had been warned on their arrival to Denmark that the atmosphere at the national stadium would rattle Ten Hag’s players, described as 100 times more intense than Old Trafford. And ultimately they did freeze in those key moments at the end of either half when Copenhagen scored their goals.

Live And Let Die rang out on the loudspeaker before the game, just to emphasise the jeopardy. United have been slow starters in matches this season but came flying out of the blocks and were ahead within three minutes, by some distance their quickest goal of the campaign.

Ten Hag had defended Hojlund when asked about his £72 million signing that he pushed for in the summer. The Denmark striker, playing at the club where he started his career, has yet to find the net in the Premier League but has saved his most productive performances for Europe and tied Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata for the most goals in the Champions League this season with five that will only help his confidence.

For his first, Bruno’s pass invited United to move through the gears. He switched play to Rashford and then Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s reverse pass had Scott McTominay through on goal. The right decision was made, which was passing across goal where Hojlund was waiting unmarked.

United’s rhythm was broken by a pitch invader, who was displaying a Palestine flag, while doctors also attended to two stricken fans in the stands in separate incidents. Jonny Evans, making his first Champions League match in a decade, also limped off.

But United fans were throwing their Danish beer in celebration again soon after the delay when Hojlund added his second. Bruno again got United up the pitch with a ball that sent through Alejandro Garnacho, and while his shot was saved, Hojlund was there to pass into an empty net.

Rashford’s red came just before the interval, with no hint of what was to come until play was called back for a Var review. With referee Donatas Rumšas sent over to the monitor, he saw a replay of Rashford going over the ball and connecting with the left ankle of Elias Jelert. With the red card issued, Copenhagen felt they were still in the match.

Manchester United players react to Rashford's sending off

They pulled a goal back through Elyounoussi, finishing from close range after Goncalves had pulled back Peter Ankersen’s cross in the former Southampton forward’s direction. In the 13 minutes of first-half stoppage time, Harry Maguire was pulled up for a handball in the area as he tried to block a shot. He was furious but the decision stood. Goncalves held his nerve to level.

United showed ambition despite being a man down. Diogo Dalot had a decent effort on goal after the break, but they would inevitably have to soak up pressure from the hosts. Bruno put them within sight of a famous win when he scored from the spot, after Var had spotted Lerager’s handball.

But the last word was with Copenhagen, whose fans pelted Bruno with missiles and beer after his goal and again at a corner. Lerager tapped in at the far post when Andre Onana could have done better, before Bardghji slammed in the winner from close range.

“We switched off a little bit,” said Hojlund. “We didn’t think we would play with one man down. It gave them belief, I know how the crowd can help the team out. It gave them a big boost. We did quite well in the beginning of the second half, we were composed on the ball. It is unfortunate we are here with zero points.”

Copenhagen fans give a unique welcome to Manchester United

Copenhagen 4 Manchester United 3: As it happened

10:48 PM GMT

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund speaking to TNT Sports

“Of course we started very well, we controlled the game until the red card and that changed the game of course. “If you don’t look at result and focus on the first 20 minutes, we did quite well. “We switched off a little bit. We didn’t think we would play with one man down. It gave them belief, I know how the crowd can help the team out. It gave them a big boost. “We did quite good in the beginning of second half, we were composed on the ball. It is unfortunate we are here with zero points.”

10:45 PM GMT

TNT pundits have their say on Rashford red

10:41 PM GMT

Misery for Ten Hag

10:38 PM GMT

Your views

AM Cash: “We did not implode. Just too much for ten men. Keep 11 on the pitch. Saw spurs the other night and same outcome. Utd looked excellent with 11 men. Rashford shouldn’t have been sent off. VAR is now a nonsense. Spurs v Chelsea showed that. Easy to say Glazers this or ETH that. Hey let’s blame Moyes or Ole .... that’s not what happened tonight. UTD do not have enough experience at this level as a Utd team and it showed. Poor game management at the end .... but ETH is ahead of Fergie in games won at the start of his time at Utd.

Dee Tee: “Please remember Spurs were playing Chelsea, who have spent £1bn on players. You were playing Copenhagen - yes Copenhagen!”

John James: “Played well for the first 30 minutes, then it all went to pot after Rashford was sent off. The persistent VAR interventions are ruining the game, a dubious red card, two dubious penalties and a very questionable card for Maguire. This seriously needs sorting out.”

Saviour Attard: “A clumsy challenge from a player who cannot defend when the opponents have the ball and rarely use his brains started todays’ downfall, To cap it all Ten Hag is proving to be a prejudiced and stubborn manager. While he persisted in playing Anthony until he could not bear him any longer he sidelined for a long time Wan Bissaka, and intended to sell him, Today Bissaka was one of the best players. He managed to get rid of De Gea because he cannot play from the back to replace him with shaky Onana instead of buying a strong utility defender to cover the other injury prone defenders. Mount who was not good enough for Chelsea was acceptable for Ten Hag.”

10:30 PM GMT

What a night for Roony!

10:28 PM GMT

Copenhagen fans prediction comes true

10:27 PM GMT

Bad night for Manchester United

10:27 PM GMT

Pressure building on Ten Hag

10:25 PM GMT

More of your thoughts

Paul Brand: “Only one consolation is that on these performances the share price will ultimately suffer and so will the Glazers. Be lucky to get 4bn buy the end of the season hopefully.”

David Bicknell: “Utd played really well at times, Rashford a bit unlucky as he was clearly protecting the ball and not looking at the player. Neither of the penalty’s should have been given and Copenhagen should have also had a man sent off. Good effort by ten men. PS he brought on Mount for his energy for those of you that can’t work that out.”

10:23 PM GMT

Keep your comments coming

Remember you can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog. Is Ten Hag running out of time? Can Manchester United still qualify for the knockout stages with a trip to Galatasaray and a home game against Bayern Munich to come? Bayern have guaranteed progression into the knockout stages after Harry Kane scored two goals in a 2-1 win against Galatasaray tonight.

10:20 PM GMT

Owen Hargreaves on TNT Sports

“Considering where they were, 2-0, that’s a game you can’t lose. They’ve put themselves in a really difficult position. After the red card, the game changed. They need to find a way to hang in there when they’re struggling.”

10:20 PM GMT

Is Ten Hag running out of time?

10:14 PM GMT

Your comments

Another Try: “Utd simply don’t have the players capable of ‘playing out’. That has cost them again. And taking off a 2 goal scorer to put Mount on? ETH has lost the plot.”

AM Cash: “When down to 10 men .... very tough. Keep 11 on the pitch and an easy win. Not sure you can blame ETH on this one. Savage suggested Martial could have helped ..... sadly we know better. I cannot see Utd winning away in Turkey.”

JHB Red: “Bringing Mount on was a strange decision.”

10:10 PM GMT

Manchester United in big, big trouble

10:09 PM GMT

Dramatic night

Seven goals, two penalties, a red card and a late winner. Talk about drama!

10:07 PM GMT

FT: Copenhagen 4 Manchester United 3

That is it in Copenhagen! The home side have done it! They have come from 2-0 and 3-2 down to win. What a dramatic night in Denmark!

10:05 PM GMT

90+4 minutes: Copenhagen 4 Manchester United 3

Copenhagen are just one minute away from a dramatic victory against Manchester United.

10:04 PM GMT

90+3 minutes: Copenhagen 4 Manchester United 3

Maguire hits the bar. His volley from the edge of the box strikes the bar and goes over, but the referee had already blown his whistle for a free-kick against Manchester United.

10:03 PM GMT

90+1 minutes: Copenhagen 4 Manchester United 3

Manchester United are appealing for another handball but that was not deliberate from Larsson. No penalty given.

10:02 PM GMT

90 minutes: Copenhagen 4 Manchester United 3

There will be five minutes of additional time at the end of this dramatic game.

10:00 PM GMT

GOAL! Bardghji makes it 4-3 to Copenhagen

Copenhagen take the lead for the first time tonight and it is the 17-year-old who makes it 4-3. The home side should have scored moments before but Bardghji volleys home emphatically past Onana to send the Copenhagen fans into delirium.

09:57 PM GMT

86 minutes: Copenhagen 3 Manchester United 3

Which way is this game going to go? It could go any way. All results are very much on the table.

09:55 PM GMT

84 minutes: Copenhagen 3 Manchester United 3

Mount has replaced Hojlund for Manchester United. Two goals for the Danish striker on his return to Copenhagen.

09:54 PM GMT

GOAL! Lerager brings home side level

3-3! A cross is played to the back post by Falk and Lerager volleys in to bring Copenhagen level. Game back on!

09:53 PM GMT

81 minutes: Copenhagen 2 Manchester United 3

Farcical scenes as Fernandes prepares to take a corner. The Copenhagen fans are throwing items in Fernandes’ direction and then boo him when he does not take a corner. Appalling behaviour from the home fans. Maguire then concedes a foul on the goalkeeper from the corner.

09:51 PM GMT

79 minutes: Copenhagen 2 Manchester United 3

McTominay has a good chance to get a fourth goal for Manchester United from Fernandes’ lay-off but he balloons his shot way over the bar. Wasted opportunity.

09:49 PM GMT

77 minutes: Copenhagen 2 Manchester United 3

Bayern Munich are now 2-0 up against Galatasaray and it is Harry Kane again. Manchester United travel to Galatasaray in matchday five. Copenhagen have a corner as they make a double change. Boilesen comes on for Vavro and Larsson, who missed a penalty at Old Trafford, replaces Achouri. The corner is headed away by Manchester United.

09:44 PM GMT

72 minutes: Copenhagen 2 Manchester United 3

In the other game in this group Harry Kane has just given Bayern Munich the lead against Galatasaray.

Copenhagen have just brought on Óskarsson for Gonçalves.

09:41 PM GMT

GOAL! Fernandes makes it 3-2

Great penalty. Fernandes sends it into the top left-hand corner and Manchester United lead 3-2 with just over 20 minutes to go in Copenhagen.

09:40 PM GMT

68 minutes: Copenhagen 2 Manchester United 2

Penalty awarded to Manchester United. That looks very, very harsh but nothing surprises you know in the modern day. Fernandes will take...

09:38 PM GMT

67 minutes: Copenhagen 2 Manchester United 2

The referee is going over to the screen and we all know what will follow...

09:37 PM GMT

66 minutes: Copenhagen 2 Manchester United 2

Manchester United are appealing for a handball in the Copenhagen penalty area. VAR is checking...

09:35 PM GMT

64 minutes: Copenhagen 2 Manchester United 2

Bardghji is straight into action and lets rip from around 25 yards out but it sails high and wide. Not troubling Onana’s goal.

09:34 PM GMT

63 minutes: Copenhagen 2 Manchester United 2

Copenhagen are making a change as Bardghji, who is just 17-years-old, replaces one of the goalscorers, Elyounoussi.

09:32 PM GMT

59 minutes: Copenhagen 2 Manchester United 2

Gonçalves has a shot from just outside the Manchester United penalty area but it is straight at Onana.

09:30 PM GMT

58 minutes: Copenhagen 2 Manchester United 2

09:28 PM GMT

57 minutes: Copenhagen 2 Manchester United 2

The referee has a word with Onana about time-wasting so he is going to have to be very careful as he is very close to a yellow card.

09:25 PM GMT

53 minutes: Copenhagen 2 Manchester United 2

Manchester United get forward despite being a man down and Dalot’s cross is saved by Grabara. Copenhagen then break and a cross to the far post is met by Claesson but Onana saves. There are certainly more goals left in this game.

09:23 PM GMT

52 minutes: Copenhagen 2 Manchester United 2

Vavro decides to have a dig from around 25 yards out and it looks like it might be creeping into the far corner but Onana gets down to his right to save.

09:21 PM GMT

50 minutes: Copenhagen 2 Manchester United 2

Copenhagen are sat very deep despite the fact that they have a man advantage. Surely Copenhagen should be on the front foot?

09:16 PM GMT

Second half underway

We are back underway in Copenhagen. Erik ten Hag has made a change at half time, bringing on Amrabat for Eriksen.

09:15 PM GMT

Carra thinks no red

No way is that a red card for Rashford!

Hate these slow motion replays & still images that make everything look 10 times worse. #Champions_League #COPMUN — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 8, 2023

No chance that's a red for Rashford. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) November 8, 2023

Owen Hargreaves, speaking to TNT Sports on Marcus Rashford’s red card:

“No, not in a million years. Marcus is just trying to put his leg in front of the ball. He’s not even looking at the ball. When you see a still as a referee, it looks horrendous. It’s not malicious, it’s not serious foul play.”

Paul Scholes:

“I think that’s where the understanding of the referee has to come into it. It’s an accident. He’s trying to plant his foot and protect the ball.”

09:10 PM GMT

Your comments

Mike Roker: “Another example of how VAR and TMO are ruining contact sport as entertainment. Here we have a VAR input for a competitive incident where a player is injured and the referee looks at the outcome only, which looks like a foul, yet the build up clearly shows it as an accident.”

Mac Adamia: “United getting even more creative with ways to throw away a match. For half an hour they looked as if they knew what they were doing. Now they’ll be lucky to avoid a doing!”

Neil Lancaster: “I can’t stand rashford but that’s not a sending off. He’s protecting the ball with no intent. Football turning into a computer game administered by people who haven’t played it.”

Neil Stone: “Two marginal decisions against. Don’t anyone say Utd get all the breaks!”

09:09 PM GMT

Game changed in a matter of minutes

09:08 PM GMT

Drama, drama and more drama

09:01 PM GMT

HT: Copenhagen 2 Manchester United 2

Well, that was dramatic to say the least. Manchester United went 2-0 up through two Hojlund’s goals. Rashford was then sent off for a horror challenge which changed the game as Elyounoussi and Gonçalves brought Copenhagen level at the break.

08:59 PM GMT

45+13 minutes: Copenhagen 2 Manchester United 2

This game has completely flipped on its head. Manchester United are desperate for half time.

08:56 PM GMT

GOAL! Gonçalves draws Copenhagen level

It is 2-2! Gonçalves takes a long time to run up to the spot but sends Onana the wrong way and Copenhagen are level!

Diogo Goncalves gets Copenhagen level from the spot

08:54 PM GMT

45+8 minutes: Copenhagen 1 Manchester United 2

Penalty to Copenhagen! Maguire is penalised for handball. Copenhagen will have the chance to draw level. The penalty is confirmed.

Harry Maguire's handball gives Copenhagen a chance to draw level

08:53 PM GMT

45+6 minutes: Copenhagen 1 Manchester United 2

This game has completely changed after Rashford’s red card. They were passive and not really in this game, but now they have a man advantage they are really taking this game to Manchester United.

08:48 PM GMT

45 minutes: Copenhagen 1 Manchester United 2

There are 13 additional minutes at the end of this first half.

08:47 PM GMT

GOAL! Elyounoussi gets one back

Copenhagen have got one back. A cross from the right reaches the far post and is played back by Gonçalves into the path of Elyounoussi who slots home to make it 2-1.

08:46 PM GMT

44 minutes: Copenhagen 0 Manchester United 2

The free-kick is whipped in and comes off Fernandes, who is really lucky that his header comes off the bar and away. Copenhagen nearly level there. We are approaching half time but there is going to be a long period of added time.

08:45 PM GMT

42 minutes: Copenhagen 0 Manchester United 2

Rightly so Rashford is sent off! He went nowhere near the ball and could have caused a serious injury. That is a disgusting challenge. It is an embarrassing reaction from Rashford who was laughing in disbelief. If he cannot see why that was a red card then that is concerning.

Marcus Rashford sent off after horror challenge

08:43 PM GMT

41 minutes: Copenhagen 0 Manchester United 2

The referee is coming over to the screen. That is a horrible challenge from Rashford and is 100% a straight red card.

08:42 PM GMT

39 minutes: Copenhagen 0 Manchester United 2

Hojlund nearly gets his hat-trick. Manchester United counter as Fernandes feeds it forward to Hojlund. He drives towards the penalty area and takes aim but he drags his shot just wide of the far post. There is VAR check for a potential red card for Rashford...

08:38 PM GMT

36 minutes: Copenhagen 0 Manchester United 2

After a good showing at Old Trafford two weeks ago, Copenhagen have barely fired a shot tonight. There are a few groans from the home fans who will be very disappointed with their team so far tonight.

08:31 PM GMT

29 minutes: Copenhagen 0 Manchester United 2

Nearly 3-0 and a hat-trick for Hojlund, whose volley is tipped over by Grabara. From the corner Maguire wins the header but Grabara gets down to his right to save it.

08:30 PM GMT

GOAL! Hojlund nets his second of the night

It is 2-0 and Hojlund is on the scoresheet again. Manchester United counter attack as Fernandes sends it through to Garnacho, who charges into the box. He should square it for Hojlund but he goes for goal. It is saved by Grabara but he can only parry it into the path of Hojlund who has the easiest of finishes.

Rasmus Hojlund's second of the night makes it 2-0

08:28 PM GMT

24 minutes: Copenhagen 0 Manchester United 1

Elyounoussi plays a really dangerous cross that makes its way to the far post. It looks like it is going to fall right into the path of Achouri, who was impressive for Copenhagen two weeks ago, but Onana comes out of his goal to reach it just before the Copenhagen forward.

We have just heard inside the stadium that the fan who was attended to is awake and well which is the news we all wanted to hear.

08:18 PM GMT

19 minutes: Copenhagen 0 Manchester United 1

This has now become a lengthier delay as a fan is being attended to by medical staff. We hope that all is ok with the fan in question. This is the same stadium where Christian Eriksen, starting tonight for Manchester United, collapsed in June 2021 during the Euros. We are now back underway.

“The match has been delayed by several minutes as medics attend to a fan in the stands. They have covered the area with a white sheet. Players are trying to keep warm with practice balls.”

Medical staff attend to a fan, who was awake and well when he was taken to an ambulance

08:16 PM GMT

14 minutes: Copenhagen 0 Manchester United 1

Evans is going off and has been replaced by Varane.

08:14 PM GMT

12 minutes: Copenhagen 0 Manchester United 1

Falk has Copenhagen’s first shot of the night but it is an easy save for Onana. Evans has gone down injured for Manchester United and it looks like he may not be able to continue.

08:12 PM GMT

10 minutes: Copenhagen 0 Manchester United 1

We are back underway after that short delay. That fan has been escorted off the pitch.

08:11 PM GMT

9 minutes: Copenhagen 0 Manchester United 1

We will have a short delay as one fan has got a little carried away and has run onto the pitch. Plenty of unimpressed faces as a result.

“Delay in the 10th minute when a pitch-invader came on with a Palestine flag.”

08:06 PM GMT

GOAL! Hojlund scores against hometown club

Three minutes in and Manchester United lead through local boy Hojlund. On Manchester United’s first foray forward,Wan-Bissaka plays the ball into McTominay making a run into the penalty area on the right. He drills the ball across where Hojlund taps in for his fourth goal in the group stages.

08:03 PM GMT

1 minute: Copenhagen 0 Manchester United 0

Appeals inside 20 seconds from the Copenhagen players for a handball by Maguire after McTominay hit it straight at him. The arm is down by his side and it is the right decision not to give it as it was not deliberate, not nowadays you have no idea whether those will be given.

08:01 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are underway at Parken Stadium.

07:59 PM GMT

Kick-off moments away

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and the Champions League anthem is ringing around Parken Stadium.

The Copenhagen fans unveiled a banner saying 'Your Theatre of Nightmares' before kick-off

The Copenhagen set off flares just before kick-off

07:57 PM GMT

TNT Sports' Owen Hargreaves on Rasmus Hojlund

07:51 PM GMT

Reminder of the team news

Man United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Evans, Dalot; McTominay, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Lindelof, Reguilon, Varane, Amrabat, Forson, Hannibal, Mount, Pellistri, Antony, Martial.

Copenhagen: Grabara; Ankersen, Vavro, Diks, Jelert; Lerager, Falk, Goncalves; Elyounoussi, Claesson, Achouri.

Subs: Sander, Dithmer, Sorensen, Tanlongo, Larsson, Babacar, Oskarsson, Boilesen, Lund, O. Hojlund, Bardghji, Froholdt.

07:43 PM GMT

Rashford starts for Manchester United

07:40 PM GMT

FC Copenhagen manager Jacob Neestrup speaking to TNT Sports

“We need a good performance today - but that is not enough. We need points. It’s a big pressure and we will manage. “Since we were at Old Trafford we won three games in a row, so we have confidence. We believe in ourselves but we have tremendous respect for the opponents. Top-class players all over the pitch.”

07:36 PM GMT

Manchester United warming up

07:32 PM GMT

Hojlund returns home

Rasmus returns home and his brother, Oscar, is on the bench for Copenhagen.

07:21 PM GMT

The thoughts of the TNT pundits ahead of Manchester United vs Copenhagen

07:19 PM GMT

Have your say

How do you think Manchester United will fare in Copenhagen tonight? Remember you can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

07:16 PM GMT

Manchester United players arriving at Parken Stadium

07:13 PM GMT

Live from Copenhagen

“Marcus Rashford has returned to the Manchester United starting line-up for the first time since Erik Ten Hag publicly criticised his nightclub birthday on the evening of the Manchester derby. But Raphael Varane is only on the bench for United. He has been out through illness and on a course of antibiotics.

“United were warned to expect a hostile atmosphere at Parken Stadium. With 50 minutes to go before kick-off, one stand is full of Copenhagen fans with a drummer leading their songs.”

07:11 PM GMT

Full team news

Marcus Rashford returns to the Manchester Utd starting XI, replacing Antony, in their only change from the 1-0 win at Fulham at the weekend.

Raphael Varane remains among the subs as Erik ten Hag opts for Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans at centre-back.

Man United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Evans, Dalot; McTominay, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Lindelof, Reguilon, Varane, Amrabat, Forson, Hannibal, Mount, Pellistri, Antony, Martial.

Copenhagen have made three changes following their win over Randers at the weekend.

Oscar Hojlund, younger brother of Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, drops to the bench, with Diogo Goncalves taking his place. The other two changes are made in attack, where Viktor Claesson and Mohamed Elyounoussi come in.

Copenhagen: Grabara; Ankersen, Vavro, Diks, Jelert; Lerager, Falk, Goncalves; Elyounoussi, Claesson, Achouri.

Subs: Sander, Dithmer, Sorensen, Tanlongo, Larsson, Babacar, Oskarsson, Boilesen, Lund, O. Hojlund, Bardghji, Froholdt.

07:05 PM GMT

Rashford back into starting XI

The one change from Manchester United’s 1-0 win at Fulham on the weekend sees Marcus Rashford, who missed that game due to an injury, return to the starting XI replacing Antony.

07:00 PM GMT

Copenhagen team news

06:58 PM GMT

Manchester United team news

06:56 PM GMT

Match preview

By Mike McGrath in Copenhagen

Erik Ten Hag’s heads into the hostility of the Parken Stadium tonight after being dealt a blow with Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez ruled out until Christmas in Manchester United’s bid to salvage their season.

United have been warned to expect an atmosphere 100 times the intensity of Old Trafford when they face FC Copenhagen with their Champions League hopes at stake. Ten Hag says consistency will come with a regular, stable line-up but he will be without two of his senior players for the rest of the group stages.

Casemiro’s hamstring injury suffered last week will sideline him for almost two months, while Lisandro has not played since mid-September with a foot problem. “Casemiro and Martinez are really strong injuries and I don’t expect them back before Christmas. It’s several weeks,” said Ten Hag.

Ten Hag at least has Marcus Rashford back after a knock ruled him out at the weekend, just after Ten Hag revealed he found the forward’s nightclub birthday party after the Manchester derby “unacceptable”.

Marcus Rashford returns from injury for Manchester United tonight

Rashford has since called out his detractors, publicly replying to the popular United Stand broadcasters, saying there was a “malicious” campaign to put doubts over his future at United. “Marcus is very committed to Manchester United, to this team and he is investing his hard work and training to get back in his form,” said Ten Hag.

While the weekend win at Fulham eased the pressure off Ten Hag, the magnitude of the trip to Denmark should not be underestimated. Defeat would put United at threat of finishing bottom of Group A without the safety net of a Europa League place for later in the season. Victory could see them move into second place ahead of daunting clashes in Istanbul against Galatasaray and hosting Harry Kane’s rampant Bayern Munich.

Copenhagen manager Jacob Neestrup has warned United they will face a similarly tough game to their narrow home win two weeks ago, and a more intense atmosphere. “You can’t compare Old Trafford with Parken because the intensity is times 100 in terms of what we played in two weeks ago,” he said. “This is a standard, for me, that is way above Premier League, to be honest.

“I was a little bit surprised about some of the questions I got after the game from English journalists in terms of that we were quite tough to break down. The talk we had at half-time in our dressing room was that we thought it was tough to break the opponent down.”

