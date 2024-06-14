Ten local swimmers making a splash by qualifying for U.S. Olympic Trials — let’s dive into them

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Ten swimmers with Hampton Roads ties have qualified for the upcoming U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which begin Saturday in Indianapolis.

Eight of those swimmers hail from TIDE Swimming, based out in Virginia Beach. Two additional swimmers from the area, who are not affiliated with TIDE, have also qualified.

The U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials begin June 15 and continue through June 23 in Indianapolis, Indiana. For the first time, the trials will be held on a football field. Lucas Oil Stadium has been transformed into an aquatic center.

More than 1,000 swimmers will compete in the Olympic Team Trials, which is roughly the top 1% of swimmers nationwide. Team USA can ultimately have a maximum of 26 men and 26 women on the team. The top two swimmers in each event will make the team, plus the top six in freestyle can be named to a relay team.

Read below for information on the local swimmers heading to the Trials:

Kayla Wilson is a rising junior at Stanford University. She is a Virginia Beach native and started swimming for TIDE when she was 7 years old. Before swimming for Norfolk Academy, where she broke several state records. This will be her second Olympic Trials where she will compete in the 200m freestyle and the 100m freestyle.

Callie Dickinson is from Virginia Beach and heading to her third U.S. Olympic Team Trials. She started swimming with TIDE when she was 6 years old, then swam for Norfolk Academy. She recently graduated from the University of Georgia and will be attending LSU Medical School in the fall. She will be competing in the 100m butterfly, 22m butterfly and 200m individual medley.

Nikki Venema is a Virginia Beach native who recently graduated from Princeton University with a degree in psychology. She swam with TIDE for more than eight years and won multiple swimming state championships while at Kellam High School. She is heading to Northwestern University in the fall for her fifth year of NCAA eligibility. This is her second Olympic Team Trials and she will be swimming the 100m butterfly.

Samantha Tadder is a Virginia Beach native and rising senior at Stanford University. She swam with TIDE for 10 years and was part of three state championship titles while swimming at First Colonial High School. This is her second Olympic Trials and she will compete in the 400m individual medley.

Bobby DiNunzio is a rising sophomore at the University of Florida and grew up in Virginia Beach. He graduated from Ocean Lakes High School, where he was a multiple-time state swimming champion, and swam with TIDE Swimming for eight years. This is his first time qualifying for the Olympic Trials and will compete in the 800m freestyle and 1500m freestyle.

Emily Claesson is a rising junior at Virginia Tech. She is originally from Illinois, but spent two years with TIDE Swimming and was a standout at Kellam High School. This is her second time competing at the U.S. Olympic Trials and will swim the 100m freestyle.

Madison Hartley swam with TIDE Swimming for six. She is a rising junior at the University of Kentucky and competed on the First Colonial High School Swim team. Hartley has been swimming since she was 4 years old. This is her first time qualifying for the Olympic Trials and she will compete in the 200m butterfly.

Sophia Knapp is from Virginia Beach and is a rising junior at the University of Virginia. She graduated from First Colonial High School, where she was part of three state team titles. She trained with TIDE Swimming for 10 years. This is her first time competing at the Olympic Trials and she will swim the 800m freestyle and 1500m freestyle.

Gabe Nunziata is part of Old Dominion Aquatic Club and qualified in the 200m breastroke.

Cason Wilburn is a Notre Dame graduate who is heading to his second Olympic Trials and will swim the 100m butterfly. He was born in Chesapeake and swam in high school for First Colonial.

