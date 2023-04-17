Ten highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL following Jalen Hurts’ 5-year, $255M contract extension

After agreeing to a five-year, $255 million contract extension with the Eagles, which has $179 million in guarantees, Jalen Hurts is the new king of quarterback contracts.

NFL contracts are constantly resetting, and we’ll now await deals for Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert.

The new deal will keep the 2020 second-round pick in Philadelphia through the 2028 season.

What are the actual numbers of the Jalen Hurts contract.. "The total value of the contract could be up to $274.3M through 2028.. The key numbers are almost $180M guaranteed and $51M per season" @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/uhhlWn356H — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2023

An All-Pro and MVP runner-up, Hurts has now erased any doubts about his status with the franchise, and now the Eagles will work towards returning to the Super Bowl.

With the contract now set, here’s a look at the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL via Over The Cap.

Total value

The $255 million falls behind Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in total value.

Avg./Year



Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

The $51 million per season puts Hurts at No. 1 on the list ahead of every player in NFL history.

Total Guaranteed

The $179 million in total guarantees trail only Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Fully Guaranteed

The full guarantees haven’t been revealed yet, but the $179 million reported would put Hurts behind Deshaun Watson.

Free Agency

Hurts is now under contract until 2028, potentially putting him on part for a new deal before Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes, and others.

