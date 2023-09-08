Ten highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL after Joe Burrow agrees to 5-year, $275M extension with Bengals

After agreeing to a five-year, $255 million contract extension with the Eagles, with $179 million in guarantees, Jalen Hurts became the new king of quarterback contracts.

That moment at the top was short-lived after Lamar Jackson inked a five-year, $260 million deal.

Jackson’s moment was short-lived after Justin Herbert signed a five-year, $262.5 million deal.

Herbert’s moment is short-lived after Joe Burrow agreed to a five-year, $275 million deal.

A record deal: Joe Burrow has reached agreement with the Bengals on an 5-year, $275 million extension that includes $219.01 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6GttDs7zk6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023

According to Adam Schefter, Burrow’s five-year deal is now the second richest in NFL history from a total value, including $219 million guaranteed.

On average, per year, it makes the former LSU star the NFL’s new highest-paid player.

With the contract now set, here’s a look at the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL via Over The Cap.

Total value

The $275 million falls behind only Patrick Mahomes in total value.

Avg./Year

The $55 million per season puts Burrow at No. 1 on the list ahead of every player in NFL history.

Total Guaranteed

The $219 million in guarantees for Burrows trail only Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

