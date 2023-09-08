Ten highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL after Joe Burrow agrees to 5-year, $275M extension with Bengals
After agreeing to a five-year, $255 million contract extension with the Eagles, with $179 million in guarantees, Jalen Hurts became the new king of quarterback contracts.
That moment at the top was short-lived after Lamar Jackson inked a five-year, $260 million deal.
Jackson’s moment was short-lived after Justin Herbert signed a five-year, $262.5 million deal.
Herbert’s moment is short-lived after Joe Burrow agreed to a five-year, $275 million deal.
A record deal: Joe Burrow has reached agreement with the Bengals on an 5-year, $275 million extension that includes $219.01 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6GttDs7zk6
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023
According to Adam Schefter, Burrow’s five-year deal is now the second richest in NFL history from a total value, including $219 million guaranteed.
On average, per year, it makes the former LSU star the NFL’s new highest-paid player.
Highest-paid QBs in the NFL in new money average per year:
1. Joe Burrow: $55M
2. Justin Herbert: $52.5M
3. Lamar Jackson: $52M
4. Jalen Hurts: $51M
5. Aaron Rodgers: $49M
6. Kyler Murray: $46.1M
7. Deshaun Watson: $46M
8. Patrick Mahomes: $45M
9. Josh Allen: $43M
T-10. Daniel…
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 8, 2023
With the contract now set, here’s a look at the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL via Over The Cap.
Total value
The $275 million falls behind only Patrick Mahomes in total value.
Avg./Year
The $55 million per season puts Burrow at No. 1 on the list ahead of every player in NFL history.
Total Guaranteed
The $219 million in guarantees for Burrows trail only Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.