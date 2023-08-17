Ten high school players to watch as 2023 football season kicks off in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES – High school football season kicks off this week across New Mexico.

Week 1 of the high school football season includes two games involving Las Cruces teams at the Field of Dreams.

Las Cruces High opens the season at 7 p.m. on Friday against Volcano Vista and Centennial plays host to Rio Rancho Cleveland at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Mayfield begins the Gary Bradley era on Saturday at Manzano in Albuquerque and Organ Mountain plays at Albuquerque High at 7 p.m. on Friday under new head coach Kenneth Sanchez.

More: What to watch for as Las Cruces high schools unveil 2023 schedule

Here are 10 City players to watch as the 2023 season kicks off:

Daniel Hernandez, Centennial quarterback: Hernandez stepped into the starting role as a sophomore last year and helped the Hawks reach the state semifinals. Hernandez passed for 1,577 yards with 23 touchdowns and one interception in his first year under center and rushed for 808 yards and 13 touchdowns. As good as he was last year, Hernandez will be asked to do more for the Hawks in 2023.

Centennial Hawk Daniel Hernandez throws a pass during a high school football playoff Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Field of Dreams

John Sierra, Centennial linebacker: Sierra was an All-State player for the Hawks last year as a junior outside linebacker. He now holds an offer from the University of New Mexico and will lead an experienced defense.

Omar Terrones, Centennial cornerback: Terrones was a first-team All-District defensive back as a sophomore last year.

Coen Morales, Las Cruces cornerback: Another corner on the list, Morales was an All-State performer last season for the Bulldawgs and he returns as a senior to anchor an experienced Bulldawgs secondary.

Gunnar Guardiola, Las Cruces athlete: It's not clear who will start for the Bulldawgs at quarterback, but Guardiola will be on the field. Guardiola flashed potential for the Bulldawgs last year as a freshman quarterback down the stretch, where he was the first freshman to start at the position in head coach Mark Lopez's 26 seasons at Las Cruces as an assistant and a head coach.

LCHS varsity defensive back Coen Morales runs through different plays during a practice on Thursday, July 28, 2023, at Las Cruces High School.

Rico Andrade, Las Cruces tight end: Whoever plays quarterback for the Bulldawgs will have a big target to throw to with Andrade returning after missing time last season with a broken foot.

Logan Tarango, Organ Mountain quarterback: The Knights have a new coach and new offensive scheme, but they have a senior at quarterback in Tarango.

Levi Goodman, Organ Mountain linebacker: Goodman was a starter for the Knights at safety last season, but he has moved to outside linebacker for his senior season.

Organ Mountain linebacker Levi Goodman, right, runs through drills during practice on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Organ Mountain High School.

Brian Coyle, Mayfield defensive end/wide receiver: Coyle was all over the field for the Trojans last season and he will play on both sides of the ball in 2023.

Luke Linnan, Mayfield quarterback: Gary Bradley was the Mayfield offensive coordinator last season and coached Linnan as a running back. Linnan has moved to quarterback as a junior to run Bradley's offense.

Mayfield's Brian Coyle scores a touchdown during the rival high school football game on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at the Field of Dreams.

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on Twitter @jpgroves.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Ten local HS players to watch as 2023 football season kicks off