Ten Hag's 'careful' approach to Mount

[Getty Images]

Manager Erik ten Hag says Manchester United have two objectives to get the best out of midfielder Mason Mount - and it starts with keeping him fit.

The England international, who signed from Chelsea for £55m last summer, has made just nine Premier League appearances this season.

Mount's first injury, which was unspecified, was picked up after his second match for the club and then a few games later he was sidelined with a calf problem.

"He is a fantastic football player but it is important, first, that he keeps fit because he has had three injuries," said Ten Hag. "We have to avoid that, so we have to do this very carefully.

"To keep him fit is our first objective. Secondly, we want to use him so he can add benefit and contribute to the team."

Mount came on as an 80th-minute substitute against Brentford on Saturday and scored his first goal for the club.

"He had a big impact," added Ten Hag.