'Ten Hag will win elsewhere if Man Utd don't want him'

All the noise in the build up to a second successive all-Manchester FA Cup final was that Erik ten Hag could be relieved of his position as United boss, regardless of the result against Manchester City.

While that may still happen, the Dutchman left Wembley with a second trophy in two seasons, albeit after his side delivered a performance full of spirit and hunger, those are things that have been absent too many times this season.

His side caused City all sorts of problems with their pace in transition, teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scoring in a 2-1 win.

Securing the FA Cup against their city rivals saw United fans leave Wembley happy, but finishing eighth in the Premier League with a negative goal difference will not be considered good enough.

After the game, Ten Hag came out fighting, saying his side are exactly where they want to be and insisting he will keep on winning elsewhere if the club do decide to replace him this summer.

"If they don't want me anymore, I will go somewhere else and keep winning games, winning trophies," he said.

So what do you think United should do about their boss?

