Ten Hag wants Man Utd to agree deal for ‘powerful’ £34m star, ‘continuous’ contact with agent – report

Manchester United are in continuous contact with the representative of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, according to Corriere di Bologna (page 15).

The Red Devils are eyeing a new centre-forward with Anthony Martial set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Zirkzee has been identified as the prime target and it is reported that manager Erik ten Hag is determined to bring his Dutch compatriot to United.

The club are also in ‘continuous’ contact with his agent Kia Joorabchian as they look to sort out the necessary formalities for a potential deal.

AC Milan are also admirers of the former Bayern Munich marksman, but they are currently reluctant to meet the £12.7 million agent commission.

United could have upper hand in Zirkzee pursuit

Zirkzee had a productive campaign with Bologna last term with 12 goals and seven assists.

His statistics were not exemplary, but the striker caught the eye with his impressive link-up play, dribbling and superb pace on the counter-attack.

With his young age and potential, we are not surprised that Ten Hag is eager to sign him. He could be an ideal competitor for Rasmus Hojlund.

Neither of them are prolific strikers at the moment, but United could benefit in the long term if they can find consistency with their goalscoring.

United could have an upper hand over Milan with reports suggesting that Joorabchian is prepared to provide a discount on the commission.

In our view, the club should not think twice about signing Zirkzee, who was described as a ‘powerful‘ striker by Bayern II manager Holger Seitz.

It appears a no-brainer decision to sign him due to his low £34m release clause.

