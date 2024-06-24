Ten Hag wants Dybala at Manchester United, rumours suggest

Roma still haven’t called Paulo Dybala regarding a new contract and rumours from Argentina suggest that Erik ten Hag wants the star forward at Manchester United.

The 30-year-old Argentinian forward has 12 months left on his contract with the Giallorossi, which includes a €12m release clause active in the first two weeks of July, opening the door for interested parties in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Dybala is waiting for a call from Roma regarding a new contract and the expectation is that one will arrive once the pre-season preparations begin next month. Club CEO Lina Souloukou and sporting director Florent Ghisolfi are studying their options as the transfer market fast approaches.

Man Utd on Dybala?

Il Messaggero via TMW reports that some rumours from Argentina suggest that Ten Hag is keen to bring Dybala to Manchester United this summer, aware of his accessible release clause at Roma. He currently earns around €6.5m net per season plus add-ons.

The Premier League is an intriguing option for the 30-year-old, but he hasn’t seemingly pushed for a move away from the Giallorossi and would be open to signing a new contract in the Italian capital.