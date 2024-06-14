Ten Hag ‘very interested’: Man Utd begin internal talks to sign Bayern star for £42m – report

Manchester United are intensifying their pursuit of signing Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils have started internal discussions about a potential transfer for de Ligt.

The 24-year-old could leave Bayern for a suitable offer after falling down the pecking order.

United head coach Erik ten Hag is ‘very interested’ in reuniting with de Ligt after the duo achieved massive success during their stay at Ajax between 2017 and 2019.

The Red Devils believe a deal of around £42 million could tempt Bayern to sanction the sale.

Man United have multiple alternatives in sight

United are looking to sign at least one centre-back this summer.

Raphael Varane will depart from Old Trafford in two weeks after his current deal expires. Jonny Evans is on the same boat but the Red Devils are in negotiation over a contract extension.

Victor Lindelof is facing an uncertain United future, with Fenerbahce interested in acquiring his services.

United desperately need to bolster their defence and de Ligt would be a welcome addition.

A deal around £42m would also look good on United’s books. De Ligt is a world-class talent and has a bright future ahead.

He is excellent with the ball at his feet, achieving a passing accuracy of 92 per cent in the Bundesliga last term.

He could be enticed by the prospect of linking up with his former Ajax boss who handed him captaincy as a teenager.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite appears to be United’s top defensive target. The recent reports suggest the Red Devils have agreed on personal terms with the promising starlet.

The Red Devil have already made an offer worth £45m but it is expected to be rebuffed.

Branthwaite enjoyed a brilliant 2023/24 campaign with the Toffees. He helped them to survive in the top flight even when Everton were docked eight points.

Gleison Bremer, Jean-Clair Todibo and Leny Yoro are other alternatives United are considering to strengthen the heart of their defence.