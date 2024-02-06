'Ten Hag has three superstars in the making at his disposal'

Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock

Erik ten Hag now knows the three players he must build around if he’s to survive the sack and build a legacy as Manchester United manager.

As Alejandro Garnacho sat on an Old Trafford advertisement board arm in arm with Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund on Sunday, it was hard not to think a new 'Holy Trinity' could be brewing.

All three would do well to get close to matching the status of Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best and Denis Law in United folklore.

But that image has the potential to switch from memorable to iconic. Ten Hag has three superstars in the making at his disposal.

It’s taken time to click in a disappointing season. But he has now settled on his strongest front three, which includes Marcus Rashford, and Mainoo has started the past 10 games.

Moving Garnacho to the right appears to be a masterstroke, while Hojlund has offered a frightening glimpse into what he’s capable of once he’s found his feet in England.

If managers want long tenures in the modern, impatient game, they need stars they can rely on for a number of years.

In United’s trifecta of youthful gems, Ten Hag has that and then some.