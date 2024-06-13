Is Ten Hag still at risk?

[Getty Images]

The knowledge other managers were spoken to about Erik ten Hag's job and the backdrop against which talks will begin over a contract extension is not entirely favourable for the Dutchman.

And that is without clarity over the post-Euros status of England boss Gareth Southgate, whose contract runs to the end of December and has a positive pre-existing relationship with United director Sir Dave Brailsford.

Indeed, some wonder why there is a need to talk about contracts at all. In addition to next year, Ten Hag's present deal also includes an option to take it to 2026.

After last season's eighth-placed finish, it is argued, why not see how results unfold because a repeat of that league form will cost the Dutchman his job anyway.

That is for the future.

Remarkably, in winning the FA Cup, Ten Hag became only the fourth manager in United's history to win a major trophy in successive seasons. Only Sir Alex Ferguson has managed three in a row.

Ten Hag has been given the chance to set out on the journey to match him. No-one can know whether he will get to the end.

