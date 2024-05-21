Will Ten Hag start the season?

[BBC]

The team on BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast have been pondering what will happen next at Old Trafford after an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League and whether Erik ten Hag will keep his job.

Presenter Joe said: "Do the board know something we don't? That Ten Hag has struggled this season and when this new staff arrive they will take things off him so he can solely focus on being a great coach?"

His co-presenter Gaz responded: "I think - it's an excuse and I am sick of hearing Ten Hag blame the whole season on injuries - but it has been absolutely ridiculous this season, especially in defence. That, coupled with the fact there aren't many other options out there. Also, it's a new structure at Man Utd now and I am curious to see how any manager does under it.

"At the same time I would understand if Ten Hag did get sacked. It would almost make sense if you finish in that position.

"I think they are going to give him the start of next season. He needs to be right up there at Christmas. I mean right in the top four. A comfortable season where we finish in the top four. Otherwise I think he will be gone after that."

