Ten Hag 'set his team up perfectly'

Former Premier League striker Dion Dublin says Erik ten Hag was "perfect" tactically against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

"This is fully deserved," Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live at full-time. "Ten Hag set his team up absolutely perfect.

"Manchester City did not have the answers they normally do and on this occasion Manchester United had intensity, concentration and organisation. The two goals were outstanding too.

"I am so happy for Ten Hag because he deserves this win. All the substitutions he made had an effect on the game and on the outcome."