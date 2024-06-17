Ten Hag says Man United decided ‘the already had the best manager’

Erik Ten Hag has spoken publicly about Manchester United’s decision to retain him as manager for the first time.

The Dutchman’s job came under considerable pressure last season after the Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League, their worst ever finish in the competition. However, he did guide the team to an FA Cup final victory over Manchester City, winning the second trophy of his two-year reign.

Man United conducted a season review to determine whether or not Ten Hag should remain in the job, while also talking to potential replacements such as Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, Kieran McKenna and Mauricio Pochettino.

Ultimately, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS sporting director Sir Dave Brailsford decided to stick with the man they’ve got. Ten Hag believes they concluded that “they already had the best manager”.

“It was a turbulent season, but it is never a dull moment in Manchester,” Ten Hag told Dutch television programme Studio Fußball.

“Last week they suddenly came to me, that they would like to continue. As in every organisation it is usual to evaluate, the new owners took their time to do that as well.

“They told me, but it was no secret that they spoke with multiple candidates. In Holland it is ‘not done’, but the rules in England are different. They drew the conclusion that they already had the best manager.

“They came to Ibiza. We held good conversations, about different subjects. We decided to continue and extend the contract, but we still have to agree. Some things need to happen before that happens.”

Ten Hag’s current contract runs out next June, with the option for an additional year, but the former Ajax boss is likely to be handed an extension. Negotiations over a new deal are already underway.

